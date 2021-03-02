  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

199,60EUR
-1,40EUR
-0,70%
10:15:04
STU
Werbung
03.03.2021 09:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Warburg Research)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 169 Euro belassen. Das vierte Quartal der Online-Apotheke sei beachtlich verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Ausblick für 2021 liege allerdings am unteren Ende der Erwartungen./mf/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
169,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
200,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
199,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,33%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
194,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:56 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
02.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.02.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
17.02.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.02.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-2,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,81%
Ø Kursziel: 194,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
205,00 €
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
210,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,81%
Ø Kursziel: 194,00
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:07 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
07:42 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
07:03 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
07:02 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton overweight
07:01 Uhr Kering overweight
06:56 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
06:55 Uhr Siemens Energy buy
06:55 Uhr SAFRAN Equal weight
06:49 Uhr Siemens buy
02.03.21 Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
02.03.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
02.03.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral
02.03.21 SAFRAN buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
02.03.21 ExxonMobil buy
02.03.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
02.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
02.03.21 PATRIZIA Immobilien Halten
02.03.21 SAFRAN Neutral
02.03.21 Henkel vz. Neutral
02.03.21 Valeo SA overweight
02.03.21 AIXTRON Halten
02.03.21 BASF Halten
02.03.21 Danone Underperform
02.03.21 Sanofi Sell
02.03.21 Airbus Hold
02.03.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 Fraport buy
02.03.21 Danone buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP Sell
02.03.21 Flutter Entertainment buy
02.03.21 Danone Neutral
02.03.21 Allianz buy
02.03.21 Medios buy
02.03.21 Sixt buy
02.03.21 Danone Neutral
02.03.21 BAT overweight
02.03.21 PUMA buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 BMW buy
02.03.21 TeamViewer buy
02.03.21 Sixt buy
02.03.21 ING Group buy
02.03.21 Amadeus IT Neutral
02.03.21 EssilorLuxottica Neutral
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 AstraZeneca buy
02.03.21 HelloFresh Neutral

