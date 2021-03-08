  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Stellantis Aktie WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

14,70EUR
+0,22EUR
+1,49%
11:33:38
XETRA
17,11USD
+0,38USD
+2,27%
08.03.2021
NYSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
09.03.2021 11:11

Stellantis buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach einer Investorenveranstaltung mit dem Management auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Die Führung der Automobilholding der fusionierten Konzerne PSA und Fiat Chrysler habe sich zuversichtlich geäußert, aktuell wie mittelfristig, schrieb Analyst Thomas Besson in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/ck

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Stellantis
Long
 SD9TS7 4,87
0,53
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Stellantis
Long
 SB78B5 5,29
2,78
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD9TS7, SB78B5. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
20,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
14,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
36,05%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
14,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,05%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Besson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

11:11 Uhr Stellantis buy Kepler Cheuvreux
03.03.21 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.03.21 Stellantis Verkaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
24.02.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen markant im Plus -- VW beschleunigt Wandel zur E-Mobilität -- Allianz mit weniger Gewinn -- Nordex, Slack, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Daimler baut Stammwerk in Stuttgart zu Elektro-Campus um. Uber und Co. bekommen mehr Freiheit - Bundestag beschließt Gesetz. Apple weiter klare Nummer eins bei Computer-Uhren. YouTube hält Tür für gesperrten Trump offen. US-Jobwachstum übertrifft im Februar die Erwartungen. Vielflieger-Daten gehackt - Lufthansa und Partner betroffen. Streit um Sparkurs bei TUIfly wohl vor möglicher Lösung.
05.03.21
IG Metall droht mit wochenlangen Warnstreiks (dpa-afx)
05.03.21
DIE AUTO-WOCHE - das waren die wichtigsten Themen (Dow Jones)
05.03.21
Stellantis to distribute Faurecia stake to shareholders (RTE.ie)
05.03.21
Stellantis informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.03.21
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020 (finanzen.net)
04.03.21
Jeep could drop Cherokee name, Stellantis CEO says - Roadshow (Cnet)
03.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX auf Rekordhoch - Analysten entdecken VW neu (Dow Jones)
03.03.21
ROUNDUP 2: 'Fliegender Start' für neuen Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis (dpa-afx)
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen markant im Plus -- VW beschleunigt Wandel zur E-Mobilität -- Allianz mit weniger Gewinn -- Nordex, Slack, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Daimler baut Stammwerk in Stuttgart zu Elektro-Campus um. Uber und Co. bekommen mehr Freiheit - Bundestag beschließt Gesetz. Apple weiter klare Nummer eins bei Computer-Uhren. YouTube hält Tür für gesperrten Trump offen. US-Jobwachstum übertrifft im Februar die Erwartungen. Vielflieger-Daten gehackt - Lufthansa und Partner betroffen. Streit um Sparkurs bei TUIfly wohl vor möglicher Lösung.
05.03.21
IG Metall droht mit wochenlangen Warnstreiks (dpa-afx)
05.03.21
DIE AUTO-WOCHE - das waren die wichtigsten Themen (Dow Jones)
05.03.21
Stellantis informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.03.21
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020 (finanzen.net)
03.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX auf Rekordhoch - Analysten entdecken VW neu (Dow Jones)
03.03.21
ROUNDUP 2: 'Fliegender Start' für neuen Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis (dpa-afx)
03.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX gibt Gewinne nach Rekordhoch ab - VW fest (Dow Jones)
03.03.21
Nach Fusion: Opel wichtige Ertragsstütze von Stellantis (Tagesschau)
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen markant im Plus -- VW beschleunigt Wandel zur E-Mobilität -- Allianz mit weniger Gewinn -- Nordex, Slack, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Daimler baut Stammwerk in Stuttgart zu Elektro-Campus um. Uber und Co. bekommen mehr Freiheit - Bundestag beschließt Gesetz. Apple weiter klare Nummer eins bei Computer-Uhren. YouTube hält Tür für gesperrten Trump offen. US-Jobwachstum übertrifft im Februar die Erwartungen. Vielflieger-Daten gehackt - Lufthansa und Partner betroffen. Streit um Sparkurs bei TUIfly wohl vor möglicher Lösung.
12.02.21
What's in the Offing for IAA (IAA) This Earnings Season? (Zacks)
09.02.21
IAA (IAA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release (Zacks)
28.01.21
Is Stellantis (STLA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? (Zacks)
26.01.21
Stellantis (STLA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why (Zacks)
05.03.21
IG Metall droht mit wochenlangen Warnstreiks (dpa-afx)
05.03.21
DIE AUTO-WOCHE - das waren die wichtigsten Themen (Dow Jones)
05.03.21
Stellantis to distribute Faurecia stake to shareholders (RTE.ie)
05.03.21
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen markant im Plus -- VW beschleunigt Wandel zur E-Mobilität -- Allianz mit weniger Gewinn -- Nordex, Slack, AstraZeneca im Fokus (finanzen.net)
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen markant im Plus -- VW beschleunigt Wandel zur E-Mobilität -- Allianz mit weniger Gewinn -- Nordex, Slack, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Daimler baut Stammwerk in Stuttgart zu Elektro-Campus um. Uber und Co. bekommen mehr Freiheit - Bundestag beschließt Gesetz. Apple weiter klare Nummer eins bei Computer-Uhren. YouTube hält Tür für gesperrten Trump offen. US-Jobwachstum übertrifft im Februar die Erwartungen. Vielflieger-Daten gehackt - Lufthansa und Partner betroffen. Streit um Sparkurs bei TUIfly wohl vor möglicher Lösung.
05.03.21
IG Metall droht mit wochenlangen Warnstreiks (dpa-afx)
05.03.21
DIE AUTO-WOCHE - das waren die wichtigsten Themen (Dow Jones)
05.03.21
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen markant im Plus -- VW beschleunigt Wandel zur E-Mobilität -- Allianz mit weniger Gewinn -- Nordex, Slack, AstraZeneca im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.03.21
Stellantis informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.03.21
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020 (finanzen.net)
03.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX auf Rekordhoch - Analysten entdecken VW neu (Dow Jones)
03.03.21
ROUNDUP 2: 'Fliegender Start' für neuen Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis (dpa-afx)
03.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX gibt Gewinne nach Rekordhoch ab - VW fest (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis News
RSS Feed
Stellantis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+20,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,94%
Ø Kursziel: 17,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
16,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
15,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
18,00 €
UBS AG
21,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
20,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,94%
Ø Kursziel: 17,78
alle Stellantis Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:25 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
10:24 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
10:24 Uhr Prudential buy
10:24 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
10:23 Uhr Stellantis buy
10:22 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
10:20 Uhr SGL Carbon Reduce
10:19 Uhr Symrise add
10:19 Uhr Symrise buy
10:17 Uhr Continental buy
10:17 Uhr Home24 buy
10:17 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
10:17 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB buy
07:07 Uhr Siemens Energy buy
07:04 Uhr GEA Underweight
07:03 Uhr Siemens overweight
08.03.21 Alstom overweight
08.03.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
08.03.21 Nike buy
08.03.21 ExxonMobil Neutral
08.03.21 Sixt Reduce
08.03.21 GEA add
08.03.21 AstraZeneca buy
08.03.21 Deutsche Post Outperform
08.03.21 BMW Outperform
08.03.21 Microsoft Outperform
08.03.21 Evonik buy
08.03.21 Covestro Conviction Buy List
08.03.21 Salesforce Conviction Buy List
08.03.21 Microsoft Conviction Buy List
08.03.21 adidas buy
08.03.21 Roche Neutral
08.03.21 Apple market-perform
08.03.21 Tesla Underperform
08.03.21 Oracle Outperform
08.03.21 General Electric Neutral
08.03.21 Nestlé Outperform
08.03.21 Coca-Cola Outperform
08.03.21 Santander buy
08.03.21 Deutsche Telekom Conviction Buy List
08.03.21 Deutsche Telekom buy
08.03.21 Siemens Healthineers buy
08.03.21 Nordex Halten
08.03.21 Lufthansa Verkaufen
08.03.21 London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
08.03.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
08.03.21 London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
08.03.21 Vivendi Outperform
08.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
08.03.21 Gerresheimer buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten bei Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen