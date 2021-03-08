|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
20,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
14,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36,05%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
14,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Besson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,78 €
|11:11 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|24.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:11 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|24.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:11 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:25 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|10:24 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|10:24 Uhr
|Prudential buy
|10:24 Uhr
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|10:23 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|10:22 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|10:20 Uhr
|SGL Carbon Reduce
|10:19 Uhr
|Symrise add
|10:19 Uhr
|Symrise buy
|10:17 Uhr
|Continental buy
|10:17 Uhr
|Home24 buy
|10:17 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|10:17 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|07:07 Uhr
|Siemens Energy buy
|07:04 Uhr
|GEA Underweight
|07:03 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|08.03.21
|Alstom overweight
|08.03.21
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|08.03.21
|Nike buy
|08.03.21
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|08.03.21
|Sixt Reduce
|08.03.21
|GEA add
|08.03.21
|AstraZeneca buy
|08.03.21
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|08.03.21
|BMW Outperform
|08.03.21
|Microsoft Outperform
|08.03.21
|Evonik buy
|08.03.21
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|08.03.21
|Salesforce Conviction Buy List
|08.03.21
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|08.03.21
|adidas buy
|08.03.21
|Roche Neutral
|08.03.21
|Apple market-perform
|08.03.21
|Tesla Underperform
|08.03.21
|Oracle Outperform
|08.03.21
|General Electric Neutral
|08.03.21
|Nestlé Outperform
|08.03.21
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|08.03.21
|Santander buy
|08.03.21
|Deutsche Telekom Conviction Buy List
|08.03.21
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|08.03.21
|Siemens Healthineers buy
|08.03.21
|Nordex Halten
|08.03.21
|Lufthansa Verkaufen
|08.03.21
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
|08.03.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|08.03.21
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
|08.03.21
|Vivendi Outperform
|08.03.21
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|08.03.21
|Gerresheimer buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan