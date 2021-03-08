Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 14,70 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach einer Investorenveranstaltung mit dem Management auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Die Führung der Automobilholding der fusionierten Konzerne PSA und Fiat Chrysler habe sich zuversichtlich geäußert, aktuell wie mittelfristig, schrieb Analyst Thomas Besson in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.