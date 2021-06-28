  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ CoinShares, Europas größter Krypto ETP Emittent bringt eine neue Marke in Deutschland auf dem Markt. CoinShares physische ETNs für Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin jetzt auf Xetra vorhanden. +++-w-

Stellantis Aktie WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

16,89EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,11%
09:41:47
XETRA
20,16USD
-0,18USD
-0,88%
28.06.2021
NYSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
29.06.2021 08:46

Stellantis buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Eine hauseigene Umfrage unter Verbrauchern habe ergeben, dass die Bereitschaft zum Kauf eines Elektroautos ein Rekordhoch erreicht habe, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die stärkste Dynamik sei dabei in den USA zu beobachten. Tesla sei zwar immer noch der unbestrittene Marktführer. Doch die Popularität chinesischer Konkurrenzmarken auf deren heimischem Markt steige schnell, was nicht nur für Tesla, sondern auch für andere Autohersteller wie Volkswagen (VW) eine Gefahr werden könnte. VW, General Motors (GM) und Hyundai hätten schon früh auf Elektroantriebe gesetzt und zählten zu den Herstellern mit dem meisten Kurspotenzial. Für Stellantis spreche vor allem das Aufwärtspotenzial durch die Fusion - der Konzern ging aus dem Zusammenschluss von PSA und Fiat Chrysler hervor./gl/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Stellantis
Long
 SB78B5 2,81
6,02
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Stellantis
Long
 SB78B5 2,81
6,02
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB78B5, SB78B5. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.06.2021 / 21:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2021 / 21:56 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
16,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
16,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,35%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
19,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

08:46 Uhr Stellantis buy UBS AG
28.06.21 Stellantis buy Kepler Cheuvreux
25.06.21 Stellantis buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.06.21 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.05.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis News
RSS Feed
Stellantis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+15,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,10%
Ø Kursziel: 19,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
20,00 €
Morgan Stanley
18 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
UBS AG
21,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,10%
Ø Kursziel: 19,44
alle Stellantis Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07:59 Uhr Stellantis buy
07:52 Uhr Renault buy
07:49 Uhr Tesla Neutral
07:49 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
07:49 Uhr Daimler Neutral
07:48 Uhr BMW Neutral
07:45 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
07:45 Uhr easyJet Neutral
07:35 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
07:25 Uhr BASF Outperform
28.06.21 Barclays buy
28.06.21 Vivendi Hold
28.06.21 KION GROUP Neutral
28.06.21 Nestlé buy
28.06.21 Danone Sell
28.06.21 Tesla Sector Perform
28.06.21 TUI Underperform
28.06.21 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
28.06.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
28.06.21 Nike buy
28.06.21 HORNBACH Hold
28.06.21 UniCredit Outperform
28.06.21 SUSE overweight
28.06.21 UBS Outperform
28.06.21 Vodafone Group overweight
28.06.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
28.06.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
28.06.21 Henkel vz. Neutral
28.06.21 Telefonica Deutschland overweight
28.06.21 Novo Nordisk Neutral
28.06.21 Deutsche Telekom overweight
28.06.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
28.06.21 AXA overweight
28.06.21 Siemens buy
28.06.21 Novo Nordisk overweight
28.06.21 Valeo SA Reduce
28.06.21 Stellantis buy
28.06.21 Stabilus Reduce
28.06.21 TRATON Hold
28.06.21 Rheinmetall buy
28.06.21 Covestro add
28.06.21 Schaeffler Hold
28.06.21 RELX Neutral
28.06.21 National Grid Outperform
28.06.21 Porsche Hold
28.06.21 Tesla Underperform
28.06.21 Dürr buy
28.06.21 Continental Hold
28.06.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
28.06.21 LEONI Reduce

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Lassen Sie sich bei der Planung ihres Sommerurlaubs noch von der Corona-Pandemie beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Brokerage
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen