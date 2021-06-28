Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 16,89 EUR

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Eine hauseigene Umfrage unter Verbrauchern habe ergeben, dass die Bereitschaft zum Kauf eines Elektroautos ein Rekordhoch erreicht habe, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die stärkste Dynamik sei dabei in den USA zu beobachten. Tesla sei zwar immer noch der unbestrittene Marktführer. Doch die Popularität chinesischer Konkurrenzmarken auf deren heimischem Markt steige schnell, was nicht nur für Tesla, sondern auch für andere Autohersteller wie Volkswagen (VW) eine Gefahr werden könnte. VW, General Motors (GM) und Hyundai hätten schon früh auf Elektroantriebe gesetzt und zählten zu den Herstellern mit dem meisten Kurspotenzial. Für Stellantis spreche vor allem das Aufwärtspotenzial durch die Fusion - der Konzern ging aus dem Zusammenschluss von PSA und Fiat Chrysler hervor./gl/mis