|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
21,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
16,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,85%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
16,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,35%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
19,44 €
|08:46 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|28.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.21
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:46 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|28.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.21
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:46 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|28.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.21
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:59 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|07:52 Uhr
|Renault buy
|07:49 Uhr
|Tesla Neutral
|07:49 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|07:49 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|07:48 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|07:45 Uhr
|Ryanair Neutral
|07:45 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|07:35 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|07:25 Uhr
|BASF Outperform
|28.06.21
|Barclays buy
|28.06.21
|Vivendi Hold
|28.06.21
|KION GROUP Neutral
|28.06.21
|Nestlé buy
|28.06.21
|Danone Sell
|28.06.21
|Tesla Sector Perform
|28.06.21
|TUI Underperform
|28.06.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
|28.06.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|28.06.21
|Nike buy
|28.06.21
|HORNBACH Hold
|28.06.21
|UniCredit Outperform
|28.06.21
|SUSE overweight
|28.06.21
|UBS Outperform
|28.06.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|28.06.21
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|28.06.21
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|28.06.21
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|28.06.21
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|28.06.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|28.06.21
|Deutsche Telekom overweight
|28.06.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|28.06.21
|AXA overweight
|28.06.21
|Siemens buy
|28.06.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|28.06.21
|Valeo SA Reduce
|28.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|28.06.21
|Stabilus Reduce
|28.06.21
|TRATON Hold
|28.06.21
|Rheinmetall buy
|28.06.21
|Covestro add
|28.06.21
|Schaeffler Hold
|28.06.21
|RELX Neutral
|28.06.21
|National Grid Outperform
|28.06.21
|Porsche Hold
|28.06.21
|Tesla Underperform
|28.06.21
|Dürr buy
|28.06.21
|Continental Hold
|28.06.21
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|28.06.21
|LEONI Reduce
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan