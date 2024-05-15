Walmart Aktie
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 69 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Handelskonzerns hätten ausgereicht, um die Messlatte zu überwinden, schrieb Analyst Michael Lasser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Leistung sehe auf absoluter Basis gut aus. Es kristallisiere sich heraus, dass der Strategieplan funktioniert./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 11:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 11:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 69,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 63,92
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,95%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 63,84
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 112,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|15:51
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15:46
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:46
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|12.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
