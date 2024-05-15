DAX 18.727 -0,8%ESt50 5.074 -0,5%MSCI World 3.472 +1,1%Dow 39.993 +0,2%Nas 16.765 +0,1%Bitcoin 60.883 +0,1%Euro 1,0860 -0,2%Öl 83,54 +0,8%Gold 2.375 -0,5%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 69 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Handelskonzerns hätten ausgereicht, um die Messlatte zu überwinden, schrieb Analyst Michael Lasser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Leistung sehe auf absoluter Basis gut aus. Es kristallisiere sich heraus, dass der Strategieplan funktioniert./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 11:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 11:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

