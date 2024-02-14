Walmart Aktie
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Walmart auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 168 US-Dollar belassen. Die am 20. Februar anstehenden Quartalszahlen des Einzelhändlers dürften moderat über den Erwartungen liegen, die Ziele für 2024 dagegen enttäuschen, schrieb Analyst Steven Shemesh in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2024 / 06:04 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2024 / 06:04 / EST
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 168,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 170,65
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,55%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 170,03
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Steven Shemesh
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 178,50
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|14:16
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
