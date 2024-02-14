DAX 17.137 +0,5%ESt50 4.767 +0,5%MSCI World 3.290 +0,7%Dow 38.773 +0,9%Nas 15.906 +0,3%Bitcoin 48.664 +1,0%Euro 1,0746 -0,2%Öl 82,85 +0,0%Gold 1.998 -0,3%
Walmart Aktie

Marktkap. 421,73 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,87

WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

RBC Capital Markets

Walmart Outperform

14:16 Uhr
Walmart Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Walmart
158,08 EUR 1,34 EUR 0,85%
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Walmart auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 168 US-Dollar belassen. Die am 20. Februar anstehenden Quartalszahlen des Einzelhändlers dürften moderat über den Erwartungen liegen, die Ziele für 2024 dagegen enttäuschen, schrieb Analyst Steven Shemesh in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2024 / 06:04 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2024 / 06:04 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Outperform

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 168,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 170,65		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,55%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 170,03		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,19%
Analyst Name:
Steven Shemesh 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 178,50

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walmart

14:16 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.01.24 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.01.24 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.12.23 Walmart Buy UBS AG
04.12.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Walmart