Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 10
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.03.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -13,23 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -10,0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -8,69 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -8,23 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -6,15 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -5,72 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,69 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 8,18 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,44 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
