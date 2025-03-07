DAX23.009 -1,8%ESt505.468 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto12,20 -2,4%Dow42.802 +0,5%Nas18.196 +0,7%Bitcoin80.008 -0,1%Euro1,0835 +0,4%Öl70,45 +1,5%Gold2.911 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. A0HGPT thyssenkrupp 750000 RENK RENK73 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Gewinnmitnahmen: DAX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen fest -- Porsche Holding schreibt milliardenschweren Verlust -- Broadcom-Zahlen begeistern -- BigBear.ai, Palantir, HPE im Fokus
Top News
Broadcom-Aktie springt hoch: Bilanz und Ausblick lassen Anleger jubeln - Kein Interesse an Intel-Deal Broadcom-Aktie springt hoch: Bilanz und Ausblick lassen Anleger jubeln - Kein Interesse an Intel-Deal
Super Micro-Aktie zieht an: KI-Konzerne liefern gemischte Signale Super Micro-Aktie zieht an: KI-Konzerne liefern gemischte Signale
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 10

08.03.25 01:12 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 10: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und andere wichtige Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.700,59 USD 1,74 USD 0,06%
News
Baumwolle
0,62 USD -0,02 USD -3,31%
News
Bleipreis
2.000,10 USD -20,60 USD -1,02%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,65 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,16 EUR 2,15 EUR 2,39%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,40 USD 0,12 USD 2,85%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.911,15 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,78 USD 0,25 USD 7,08%
News
Heizölpreis
58,38 USD -0,26 USD -0,45%
News
Holzpreis
645,50 USD 13,50 USD 2,14%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,10 USD -0,04 USD -0,96%
News
Kakaopreis
6.243,00 GBP -55,00 GBP -0,87%
News
Kohlepreis
100,45 USD 3,75 USD 3,88%
News
Kupferpreis
9.663,15 USD 9,15 USD 0,09%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,00 USD 0,04 USD 2,15%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,84%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,84%
News
Maispreis
4,56 USD 0,06 USD 1,39%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,78 USD 0,04 USD 1,30%
News
Milchpreis
18,38 USD 0,09 USD 0,49%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
603,19 USD 5,75 USD 0,96%
News
Nickelpreis
16.045,00 USD 62,50 USD 0,39%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
70,45 USD 1,03 USD 1,48%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
67,03 USD 0,75 USD 1,13%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,10 USD 0,14 USD 4,73%
News
Palladiumpreis
954,00 USD 9,50 USD 1,01%
News
Palmölpreis
4.870,00 MYR 126,00 MYR 2,66%
News
Platinpreis
966,50 USD -1,00 USD -0,10%
News
Rapspreis
495,25 EUR -9,50 EUR -1,88%
News
Reispreis
12,93 USD 0,03 USD 0,23%
News
Silberpreis
32,50 USD -0,19 USD -0,58%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
297,60 USD -0,20 USD -0,07%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,43 USD 0,00 USD 0,78%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,10 USD -0,05 USD -0,47%
News
Super Benzin
1,71 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,35%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
205,00 EUR -6,00 EUR -2,84%
News
Zinkpreis
2.850,40 USD -36,90 USD -1,28%
News
Zinnpreis
32.350,00 USD 326,00 USD 1,02%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD 0,00 USD 0,66%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.03.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -13,23 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -8,69 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 27: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -6,15 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Wer­bung

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 12: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,69 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,44 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis