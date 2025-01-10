Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 2
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,97 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 30: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,21 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 5,78 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 12,82 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 19,10 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
