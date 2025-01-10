DAX20.215 -0,5%ESt504.977 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,32 +3,9%Dow41.938 -1,6%Nas19.162 -1,6%Bitcoin92.106 -0,3%Euro1,0242 -0,6%Öl79,79 +3,4%Gold2.690 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 E.ON ENAG99 Auric Minerals A3DSXF Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 RWE 703712
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street rot -- Tilray weitet Verluste aus -- Mercedes-Benz, D-Wave Quantum, SoundHound, Auric Minerals im Fokus
Top News
Starinvestorin Cathie Wood wettet auf diese AI-Aktie Starinvestorin Cathie Wood wettet auf diese AI-Aktie
Hot Stocks heute: Aktie in der Besprechung: BASF Hot Stocks heute: Aktie in der Besprechung: BASF
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 2

11.01.25 02:12 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 2: Gold, Öl & Co. - Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.571,35 USD 32,50 USD 1,28%
News
Baumwolle
0,67 USD -0,02 USD -2,31%
News
Bleipreis
1.948,30 USD 41,80 USD 2,19%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,66 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,12%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
101,64 EUR 0,94 EUR 0,93%
News
Eisenerzpreis
98,09 USD 0,35 USD 0,36%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,98 USD 0,27 USD 7,30%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.689,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,28 USD 0,05 USD 1,47%
News
Heizölpreis
66,04 USD 3,17 USD 5,04%
News
Holzpreis
554,00 USD -11,00 USD -1,95%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,25 USD 0,07 USD 2,06%
News
Kakaopreis
8.777,00 GBP 274,00 GBP 3,22%
News
Kohlepreis
104,00 USD -1,75 USD -1,65%
News
Kupferpreis
8.991,86 USD 20,46 USD 0,23%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,99 USD 0,01 USD 0,42%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,83 USD 0,00 USD 0,43%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,83 USD 0,00 USD 0,43%
News
Maispreis
4,71 USD 0,14 USD 3,12%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,73 USD 0,03 USD 1,08%
News
Milchpreis
20,23 USD -0,21 USD -1,03%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
647,48 USD 11,79 USD 1,85%
News
Nickelpreis
15.381,00 USD 109,92 USD 0,72%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
79,79 USD 2,59 USD 3,35%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
76,57 USD 2,29 USD 3,08%
News
Orangensaftpreis
5,20 USD 0,18 USD 3,54%
News
Palladiumpreis
948,50 USD 20,00 USD 2,15%
News
Palmölpreis
4.710,00 MYR 75,00 MYR 1,62%
News
Platinpreis
959,25 USD -2,00 USD -0,21%
News
Rapspreis
542,75 EUR 9,50 EUR 1,78%
News
Reispreis
14,37 USD 0,14 USD 0,98%
News
Silberpreis
30,41 USD 0,28 USD 0,93%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
290,60 USD -1,30 USD -0,45%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD 0,03 USD 7,88%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,15 USD 0,24 USD 2,42%
News
Super Benzin
1,73 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,47%
News
Uranpreis
73,15 USD 0,25 USD 0,34%
News
Weizenpreis
232,75 EUR 3,50 EUR 1,53%
News
Zinkpreis
2.856,40 USD 35,65 USD 1,26%
News
Zinnpreis
29.811,50 USD -130,00 USD -0,43%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD 0,00 USD 0,42%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,97 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 5,78 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 12,82 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 19,10 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis