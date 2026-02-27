Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 9
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -10,22 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,23 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 28: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,20 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 11: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 5: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 8,73 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 10,31 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 17,75 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
