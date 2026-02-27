DAX25.284 ±-0,0%Est506.138 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,4900 -2,9%Nas22.668 -0,9%Bitcoin55.707 -0,1%Euro1,1806 ±0,0%Öl72,48 +2,2%Gold5.278 +1,9%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 9

28.02.26 02:01 Uhr
Gold, Öl, Silber & Co.: Tops und Flops am Rohstoffmarkt in KW 9 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 9

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -10,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,23 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,20 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 11: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 8,73 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 10,31 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 17,75 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

