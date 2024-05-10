DAX18.773 +0,5%ESt505.085 +0,6%MSCIW3.420 +0,3%Dow39.513 +0,3%Nas16.341 ±-0,0%Bitcoin56.479 +0,2%Euro1,0772 -0,1%Öl82,78 -1,6%Gold2.361 ±0,0%
KW 19: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

11.05.24 03:29 Uhr
Goldglanz und Ölfieber: Die explosive Performance der Rohstoffe in KW 19 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 19

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.05.2024 und dem 10.05.2024. Stand ist der 10.05.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 30: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 20: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 6,21 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 7,48 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

