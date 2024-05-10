KW 19: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.05.2024 und dem 10.05.2024. Stand ist der 10.05.2024.
Platz 31: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -2,06 Prozent
Platz 30: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,26 Prozent
Platz 29: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,48 Prozent
Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,14 Prozent
Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Platz 22: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 20: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 18: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,53 Prozent
Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,65 Prozent
Platz 16: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,68 Prozent
Platz 14: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,92 Prozent
Platz 13: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,11 Prozent
Platz 11: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 10: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,37 Prozent
Platz 8: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,34 Prozent
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,62 Prozent
Platz 6: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,21 Prozent
Platz 5: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 3,30 Prozent
Platz 4: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,96 Prozent
Platz 3: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 5,36 Prozent
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 6,21 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 7,48 Prozent
