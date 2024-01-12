DAX16.705 +1,0%ESt504.480 +0,9%MSCIW3.168 +0,4%Dow37.593 -0,3%Nas14.973 ±0,0%Bitcoin38.993 -0,3%Euro1,0952 -0,2%Öl78,32 -0,2%Gold2.049 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 Neotech Metals A3EXTU BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Porsche PAG911 Coinbase A2QP7J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit Atempause -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Verfahren gegen Deutsche Bank -- Tesla stoppt Produktion in Grünheide -- JPMorgan, BofA, Citi, Rheinmetall, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
KW 2: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 2: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 2: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

13.01.24 03:10 Uhr
KW 2: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.219,70 USD -15,45 USD -0,69%
News
Baumwolle
0,81 USD -0,00 USD -0,28%
News
Bleipreis
2.058,00 USD -36,25 USD -1,73%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,70 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,12%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
98,97 EUR 0,22 EUR 0,22%
News
Eisenerzpreis
138,85 USD 0,69 USD 0,50%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,33 USD 0,21 USD 6,87%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.049,03 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,69 USD -0,13 USD -3,47%
News
Heizölpreis
70,80 USD 0,26 USD 0,37%
News
Holzpreis
528,00 USD 3,00 USD 0,57%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,80 USD -0,03 USD -1,72%
News
Kakaopreis
3.570,00 GBP 75,00 GBP 2,15%
News
Kohlepreis
108,50 USD 2,00 USD 1,88%
News
Kupferpreis
8.299,80 USD -31,20 USD -0,37%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,71 USD -0,00 USD -0,13%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,72 USD -0,01 USD -1,13%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,72 USD -0,01 USD -1,13%
News
Maispreis
4,49 USD -0,09 USD -1,86%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,26 USD 0,00 USD 0,12%
News
Milchpreis
15,17 USD 0,03 USD 0,20%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
629,24 USD 3,11 USD 0,50%
News
Nickelpreis
16.072,50 USD -166,50 USD -1,03%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
78,32 USD -0,16 USD -0,20%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
72,79 USD -0,06 USD -0,08%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,04 USD -0,01 USD -0,31%
News
Palladiumpreis
975,50 USD -5,50 USD -0,56%
News
Palmölpreis
3.780,00 MYR 40,00 MYR 1,07%
News
Platinpreis
909,50 USD -3,50 USD -0,38%
News
Rapspreis
419,25 EUR -6,00 EUR -1,41%
News
Reispreis
17,22 USD 0,09 USD 0,50%
News
Silberpreis
23,19 USD 0,44 USD 1,93%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
351,30 USD -13,90 USD -3,81%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD -0,00 USD -0,79%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,31 USD -0,05 USD -0,40%
News
Super Benzin
1,73 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
97,45 USD 2,80 USD 2,87%
News
Weizenpreis
216,00 EUR -2,50 EUR -1,14%
News
Zinkpreis
2.478,85 USD -2,15 USD -0,09%
News
Zinnpreis
24.350,00 USD 75,00 USD 0,31%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,22 USD -0,00 USD -0,96%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -9,76 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,72 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 9: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 8,50 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 13,84 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis