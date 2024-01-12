KW 2: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -9,76 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,36 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,72 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 28: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 9: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 3,43 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 8,50 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 13,84 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com