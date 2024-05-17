KW 20: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.05.2024 und dem 17.05.2024. Stand ist der 17.05.2024.
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -17,42 Prozent
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -8,25 Prozent
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent
Platz 29: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,30 Prozent
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,30 Prozent
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,98 Prozent
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 25: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,44 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,33 Prozent
Platz 22: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,77 Prozent
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,79 Prozent
Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,98 Prozent
Platz 19: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,61 Prozent
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,66 Prozent
Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,67 Prozent
Platz 16: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,87 Prozent
Platz 15: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,98 Prozent
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 13: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 11: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,27 Prozent
Platz 9: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,51 Prozent
Platz 8: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 7: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,15 Prozent
Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,43 Prozent
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 7,76 Prozent
Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 8,35 Prozent
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 8,73 Prozent
Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 15,56 Prozent
Platz 1: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 17,00 Prozent
