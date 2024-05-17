DAX18.704 -0,2%ESt505.064 -0,2%MSCIW3.473 +0,1%Dow40.004 +0,3%Nas16.686 -0,1%Bitcoin61.452 +2,3%Euro1,0870 ±0,0%Öl84,00 +0,7%Gold2.415 ±0,0%
KW 20: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

18.05.24 01:12 Uhr
Goldglanz und Ölfieber: Die explosive Performance der Rohstoffe in KW 20 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 20

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.05.2024 und dem 17.05.2024. Stand ist der 17.05.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -17,42 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -8,25 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 7,76 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 8,35 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 8,73 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 15,56 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 1: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 17,00 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

