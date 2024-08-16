KW 33: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.
Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -15,56 Prozent
Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -9,30 Prozent
Platz 30: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -8,17 Prozent
Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,16 Prozent
Platz 28: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,02 Prozent
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,38 Prozent
Platz 26: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,85 Prozent
Platz 25: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 24: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 23: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,49 Prozent
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,80 Prozent
Platz 21: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 20: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,47 Prozent
Platz 18: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,43 Prozent
Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,12 Prozent
Platz 16: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 15: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 14: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,03 Prozent
Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,28 Prozent
Platz 12: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,61 Prozent
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,98 Prozent
Platz 9: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,26 Prozent
Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,07 Prozent
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,43 Prozent
Platz 6: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,80 Prozent
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,81 Prozent
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,61 Prozent
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 4,27 Prozent
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 8,04 Prozent
