KW 33: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

17.08.24 02:16 Uhr
KW 33: Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.365,50 USD 18,05 USD 0,77%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,00 USD -0,47%
News
Bleipreis
1.974,00 USD -31,00 USD -1,55%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,13%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
110,36 EUR 1,62 EUR 1,49%
News
Eisenerzpreis
98,55 USD -0,65 USD -0,66%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,13 USD -0,08 USD -3,80%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.508,09 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,20 USD 0,02 USD 0,47%
News
Heizölpreis
61,55 USD -1,32 USD -2,10%
News
Holzpreis
529,50 USD 0,50 USD 0,09%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,45 USD 0,06 USD 2,44%
News
Kakaopreis
6.357,00 GBP -45,00 GBP -0,70%
News
Kohlepreis
122,85 USD -1,15 USD -0,93%
News
Kupferpreis
8.937,00 USD -113,71 USD -1,26%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,83 USD -0,01 USD -0,79%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,75 USD -0,01 USD -1,90%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,75 USD -0,01 USD -1,90%
News
Maispreis
3,70 USD -0,05 USD -1,27%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,43 USD -0,04 USD -1,55%
News
Milchpreis
20,57 USD -0,02 USD -0,10%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
657,99 USD -6,43 USD -0,97%
News
Nickelpreis
15.902,50 USD -276,00 USD -1,71%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
79,58 USD -1,39 USD -1,72%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
76,56 USD -1,51 USD -1,93%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,59 USD -0,01 USD -0,14%
News
Palladiumpreis
952,00 USD 4,00 USD 0,42%
News
Palmölpreis
3.872,00 MYR -18,00 MYR -0,46%
News
Platinpreis
956,50 USD -3,50 USD -0,36%
News
Rapspreis
453,75 EUR -9,25 EUR -2,00%
News
Reispreis
14,59 USD -0,15 USD -0,98%
News
Silberpreis
28,98 USD 0,57 USD 2,01%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
303,20 USD -4,70 USD -1,53%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,40 USD 0,00 USD 0,76%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,38 USD -0,13 USD -1,37%
News
Super Benzin
1,72 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,40%
News
Uranpreis
81,25 USD -0,15 USD -0,18%
News
Weizenpreis
205,75 EUR 4,75 EUR 2,36%
News
Zinkpreis
2.693,90 USD -37,14 USD -1,36%
News
Zinnpreis
31.549,00 USD -187,50 USD -0,59%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD 0,00 USD 1,51%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 33

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -15,56 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -9,30 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 30: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -8,17 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 28: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 18: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 8,04 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

