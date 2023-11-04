DAX15.189 +0,3%ESt504.175 +0,1%MSCIW2.884 +1,1%Dow34.061 +0,7%Nas13.478 +1,4%Bitcoin32.336 -0,1%Euro1,0733 +1,1%Öl85,23 -2,0%Gold1.993 ±0,0%
KW 44: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

04.11.23 03:32 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.254,25 USD 22,93 USD 1,03%
News
Baumwolle
0,80 USD -0,00 USD -0,23%
News
Bleipreis
2.163,90 USD 64,70 USD 3,08%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Diesel Benzin
1,79 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,67%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
135,75 EUR 0,67 EUR 0,50%
News
Eisenerzpreis
125,57 USD 3,24 USD 2,58%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,47 USD -0,04 USD -1,03%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
1.992,52 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,73 USD -0,04 USD -1,06%
News
Heizölpreis
77,14 USD -2,91 USD -3,63%
News
Holzpreis
508,00 USD 9,50 USD 1,91%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,71 USD 0,06 USD 3,45%
News
Kakaopreis
3.386,00 GBP 41,00 GBP 1,23%
News
Kohlepreis
125,10 USD 1,10 USD 0,89%
News
Kupferpreis
8.070,25 USD 4,60 USD 0,06%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,84 USD -0,01 USD -0,51%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,72 USD -0,01 USD -1,84%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,72 USD -0,01 USD -1,84%
News
Maispreis
4,78 USD 0,08 USD 1,70%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,41 USD -0,02 USD -0,80%
News
Milchpreis
17,31 USD -0,13 USD -0,75%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
625,04 USD -14,20 USD -2,22%
News
Nickelpreis
17.808,50 USD 25,00 USD 0,14%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
85,23 USD -1,73 USD -1,99%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
80,90 USD -1,58 USD -1,92%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,74 USD -0,04 USD -0,98%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.121,00 USD 8,00 USD 0,72%
News
Palmölpreis
3.632,00 MYR -26,00 MYR -0,71%
News
Platinpreis
934,50 USD 9,50 USD 1,03%
News
Rapspreis
445,00 EUR 9,00 EUR 2,06%
News
Reispreis
16,18 USD 0,02 USD 0,12%
News
Silberpreis
23,20 USD 0,48 USD 2,11%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
444,40 USD 17,30 USD 4,05%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD -0,01 USD -2,65%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
13,30 USD 0,25 USD 1,94%
News
Super Benzin
1,80 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,22%
News
Uranpreis
74,30 USD -0,15 USD -0,20%
News
Weizenpreis
233,50 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,43%
News
Zinkpreis
2.493,75 USD 27,66 USD 1,12%
News
Zinnpreis
24.137,50 USD 351,50 USD 1,48%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,28 USD 0,00 USD 0,91%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 44

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 29.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -6,97 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -6,47 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -5,47 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 5,59 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 9,86 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,08 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

