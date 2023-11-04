KW 44: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 29.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -6,97 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -6,47 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,77 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -5,47 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,76 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 5,59 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 9,86 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,08 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
