KW 46: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 21: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 11: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,96 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 6,28 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 9,01 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 11,02 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
