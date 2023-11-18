DAX15.919 +0,8%ESt504.341 +0,9%MSCIW2.973 -0,1%Dow34.947 ±0,0%Nas14.125 +0,1%Bitcoin33.511 +0,1%Euro1,0909 +0,5%Öl80,62 +4,1%Gold1.980 ±0,0%
KW 46: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

18.11.23 01:12 Uhr
KW 46: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 46

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 11: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 9,01 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 11,02 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

