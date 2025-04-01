DAX22.540 +1,7%ESt505.320 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto12,16 +3,2%Dow41.990 ±-0,0%Nas17.450 +0,9%Bitcoin78.737 -0,2%Euro1,0791 ±-0,0%Öl74,46 -0,1%Gold3.132 +0,7%
Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.04.25 03:16 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr im 1. Quartal 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.622,65 USD -51,95 USD -1,94%
News
Baumwolle
0,68 USD 0,01 USD 2,00%
News
Bleipreis
1.972,75 USD -28,25 USD -1,41%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,61 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,31%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
94,75 EUR 2,00 EUR 2,16%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,95 USD -0,18 USD -4,36%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.130,15 USD 19,15 USD 0,62%
News
Haferpreis
3,57 USD 0,03 USD 0,78%
News
Heizölpreis
60,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
668,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,89 USD 0,11 USD 2,81%
News
Kakaopreis
6.302,00 GBP 92,00 GBP 1,48%
News
Kohlepreis
106,20 USD 1,75 USD 1,68%
News
Kupferpreis
9.813,48 USD -71,88 USD -0,73%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,09 USD 0,01 USD 0,53%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,88 USD 0,00 USD 0,20%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,88 USD 0,00 USD 0,20%
News
Maispreis
4,59 USD -0,02 USD -0,33%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,88 USD 0,02 USD 0,53%
News
Milchpreis
18,66 USD 0,01 USD 0,05%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
620,52 USD 10,66 USD 1,75%
News
Nickelpreis
15.845,00 USD 130,00 USD 0,83%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
74,41 USD -0,10 USD -0,13%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
71,15 USD -0,25 USD -0,35%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,59 USD 0,07 USD 2,89%
News
Palladiumpreis
989,50 USD 2,50 USD 0,25%
News
Palmölpreis
4.759,00 MYR 60,00 MYR 1,28%
News
Platinpreis
987,00 USD 2,50 USD 0,25%
News
Rapspreis
527,25 EUR 10,25 EUR 1,98%
News
Reispreis
13,44 USD 0,13 USD 0,98%
News
Silberpreis
33,77 USD 0,01 USD 0,03%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
291,40 USD -0,30 USD -0,10%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,47 USD 0,00 USD 0,04%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,30 USD -0,03 USD -0,24%
News
Super Benzin
1,70 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,58%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
221,50 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,57%
News
Zinkpreis
2.816,75 USD -11,75 USD -0,42%
News
Zinnpreis
37.174,00 USD 1.270,50 USD 3,54%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD 0,01 USD 2,71%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im 4. Quartal 2025.

Platz 25: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -53,29 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -10,71 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -9,59 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Maispreis

Maispreis: 6,15 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 10,42 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 10,52 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 10,64 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 17,56 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 18,01 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 22,62 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com

