Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 25: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -53,29 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Reispreis
Reispreis: -10,71 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -9,59 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,03 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,10 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Maispreis
Maispreis: 6,15 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 7,14 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 6: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 10,42 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 10,52 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 10,64 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 17,56 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 18,01 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 22,62 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
