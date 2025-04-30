Rohstoffe im April 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den April 2025 finden Sie hier.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.04.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -18,44 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -15,19 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -15,18 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -13,94 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -11,90 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -10,53 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -10,00 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -8,13 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -6,85 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Reispreis
Reispreis: -6,62 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -6,22 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -6,11 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -4,66 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 7: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,75 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 6,32 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 6,43 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 9,01 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com