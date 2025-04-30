DAX22.497 +0,3%ESt505.160 ±-0,0%Top 10 Crypto12,50 +3,1%Dow40.669 +0,4%Nas17.446 -0,1%Bitcoin83.915 +0,9%Euro1,1313 -0,1%Öl61,12 -3,2%Gold3.244 -1,4%
Rohstoffe im April 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.05.25 04:40 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im April 2025: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den April 2025 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.418,45 USD -43,86 USD -1,78%
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,01 USD -1,13%
Bleipreis
1.947,25 USD -6,25 USD -0,32%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,57 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,19%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
90,11 EUR 1,29 EUR 1,45%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,36 USD 0,00 USD 0,06%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
3.241,67 USD -46,92 USD -1,43%
Haferpreis
3,58 USD -0,22 USD -5,86%
Heizölpreis
53,63 USD -0,26 USD -0,49%
Holzpreis
558,00 USD -6,00 USD -1,06%
Kaffeepreis
4,14 USD -0,08 USD -1,92%
Kakaopreis
6.491,00 GBP 166,00 GBP 2,62%
Kohlepreis
93,25 USD 0,45 USD 0,48%
Kupferpreis
9.486,75 USD 121,40 USD 1,30%
Lebendrindpreis
2,16 USD -0,01 USD -0,27%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,92 USD -0,01 USD -0,84%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,92 USD -0,01 USD -0,84%
Maispreis
4,69 USD 0,02 USD 0,43%
Mastrindpreis
2,93 USD -0,01 USD -0,43%
Milchpreis
18,42 USD 0,97 USD 5,56%
Naphthapreis (European)
546,79 USD 0,13 USD 0,02%
Nickelpreis
15.362,50 USD -18,09 USD -0,12%
Ölpreis (Brent)
61,11 USD -2,01 USD -3,18%
Ölpreis (WTI)
58,28 USD 0,07 USD 0,12%
Orangensaftpreis
2,73 USD 0,19 USD 7,28%
Palladiumpreis
942,50 USD 2,00 USD 0,21%
Palmölpreis
3.971,00 MYR -39,00 MYR -0,97%
Platinpreis
969,50 USD -2,00 USD -0,21%
Rapspreis
493,75 EUR 13,75 EUR 2,86%
Reispreis
12,80 USD 0,38 USD 3,06%
Silberpreis
32,30 USD -0,32 USD -0,98%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
289,70 USD 0,20 USD 0,07%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD -0,00 USD -0,51%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,35 USD 0,01 USD 0,07%
Super Benzin
1,68 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,59%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
203,00 EUR 0,25 EUR 0,12%
Zinkpreis
2.592,75 USD -31,40 USD -1,20%
Zinnpreis
31.574,00 USD -439,50 USD -1,37%
Zuckerpreis
0,17 USD -0,00 USD -1,25%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im April 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.04.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -18,44 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -15,19 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -15,18 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -13,94 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -11,90 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -10,53 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -10,00 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -8,13 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -6,85 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -6,62 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -6,11 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,75 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 6,32 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 9,01 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

