Rohstoffe im Dezember 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Dezember 2024 finden Sie hier.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.
Platz 32: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent
Platz 31: Reispreis
Reispreis: -8,02 Prozent
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -7,11 Prozent
Platz 29: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -5,72 Prozent
Platz 28: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -5,61 Prozent
Platz 27: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -5,48 Prozent
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,76 Prozent
Platz 25: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,65 Prozent
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,12 Prozent
Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,91 Prozent
Platz 21: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,86 Prozent
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 19: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,48 Prozent
Platz 18: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,09 Prozent
Platz 16: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 15: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,60 Prozent
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,44 Prozent
Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,61 Prozent
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,16 Prozent
Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,47 Prozent
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,19 Prozent
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,60 Prozent
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,80 Prozent
Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,58 Prozent
Platz 4: Maispreis
Maispreis: 8,04 Prozent
Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,01 Prozent
Platz 2: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 13,13 Prozent
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 14,81 Prozent
