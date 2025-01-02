DAX19.940 -0,4%ESt504.893 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,56 -1,3%Dow42.392 -0,4%Nas19.281 -0,2%Bitcoin93.748 -0,6%Euro1,0282 +0,2%Öl75,58 -0,5%Gold2.655 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Lilium A3CYXP Rheinmetall 703000 MicroStrategy 722713 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Apple 865985 Palantir A2QA4J Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Unter 20.000-Punkten: DAX leichter -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins -- Telekom plant umfangreichen Aktienrückkauf -- Airbus: Jahresziel bei Auslieferungen 2024 wohl verfehlt -- VW im Fokus
Top News
Airbus- und MTU-Aktien tiefer: Airbus verfehlt wohl Jahresziel bei Auslieferungen 2024 Airbus- und MTU-Aktien tiefer: Airbus verfehlt wohl Jahresziel bei Auslieferungen 2024
Wertvollste Unternehmen an der Börse: Deutsche Firmen in der globalen Top-Liga rar gesät Wertvollste Unternehmen an der Börse: Deutsche Firmen in der globalen Top-Liga rar gesät
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im Dezember 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

03.01.25 09:24 Uhr
Dezember 2024: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Dezember 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.529,00 USD -22,80 USD -0,89%
News
Baumwolle
0,68 USD -0,00 USD -0,58%
News
Bleipreis
1.914,35 USD -7,10 USD -0,37%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,64 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,30%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
103,25 EUR 2,95 EUR 2,94%
News
Eisenerzpreis
100,61 USD -3,00 USD -2,98%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,54 USD -0,12 USD -3,22%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.654,17 USD -3,58 USD -0,13%
News
Haferpreis
3,31 USD 0,02 USD 0,61%
News
Heizölpreis
61,82 USD -0,26 USD -0,43%
News
Holzpreis
539,50 USD -11,00 USD -2,00%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,24 USD -0,01 USD -0,28%
News
Kakaopreis
9.020,00 GBP -145,00 GBP -1,58%
News
Kohlepreis
114,20 USD 0,20 USD 0,18%
News
Kupferpreis
8.691,52 USD 39,02 USD 0,45%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,94 USD -0,00 USD -0,06%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,81 USD -0,01 USD -0,61%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,81 USD -0,01 USD -0,61%
News
Maispreis
4,58 USD -0,01 USD -0,27%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,66 USD 0,03 USD 1,19%
News
Milchpreis
20,46 USD 0,10 USD 0,49%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
654,42 USD 42,92 USD 7,02%
News
Nickelpreis
15.008,50 USD -82,50 USD -0,55%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
75,63 USD -0,32 USD -0,42%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
72,83 USD -0,30 USD -0,41%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,98 USD -0,05 USD -0,89%
News
Palladiumpreis
926,00 USD 9,00 USD 0,98%
News
Palmölpreis
4.684,00 MYR -179,00 MYR -3,68%
News
Platinpreis
931,25 USD 11,00 USD 1,20%
News
Rapspreis
521,50 EUR -3,00 EUR -0,57%
News
Reispreis
14,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Silberpreis
29,69 USD 0,08 USD 0,27%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
308,60 USD -2,80 USD -0,90%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,40 USD -0,00 USD -0,25%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,95 USD -0,05 USD -0,45%
News
Super Benzin
1,70 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
74,40 USD 1,50 USD 2,02%
News
Weizenpreis
238,00 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,52%
News
Zinkpreis
2.926,40 USD -47,35 USD -1,59%
News
Zinnpreis
28.213,50 USD -675,00 USD -2,34%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,00 USD -0,66%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Dezember 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Reispreis

Reispreis: -8,02 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,60 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Maispreis

Maispreis: 8,04 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,01 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 2: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 13,13 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 14,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis