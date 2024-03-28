Rohstoffe im März 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den März 2024 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2024 und dem 31.03.2024. Stand ist der 31.03.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -10,78 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Reispreis
Reispreis: -8,44 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -5,55 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 28: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -5,19 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,93 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 17: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,96 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 4,87 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Maispreis
Maispreis: 6,25 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 6,27 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 6,31 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,66 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 6: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 6,91 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 7,79 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 9,22 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 10,25 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 48,68 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
