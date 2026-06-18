AIR France-KLM Aktie
Marktkap. 3,27 Mrd. EURKGV 1,98 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3EJGH
ISIN FR001400J770
Symbol AFRAF
AIR France-KLM Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Air France-KLM von 9 auf 11 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Jaime Rowbotham erhöhte seine Prognose für die 2026er Treibstoffkosten, wie er in seinem am Montag veröffentlichten Kommentar schrieb. Die neue Schätzung liege aber immer noch unter der Erwartung des Unternehmens vom 30. April./rob/edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.06.2026 / 08:02 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: AIR France-KLM Hold
|Unternehmen:
AIR France-KLM
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
11,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
12,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,72%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
12,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,93%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,62 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu AIR France-KLM
|09:36
|AIR France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.06.26
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.26
|AIR France-KLM Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09:36
|AIR France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.06.26
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.26
|AIR France-KLM Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.06.26
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.02.26
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.26
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.07.25
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:36
|AIR France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.06.26
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.05.26
|AIR France-KLM Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.05.26
|AIR France-KLM Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG