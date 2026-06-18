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AIR France-KLM Aktie

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12,35 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,80 %
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11,40 CHF -0,20 CHF -1,71 %
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Marktkap. 3,27 Mrd. EUR

KGV 1,98 Div. Rendite 0,00%
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WKN A3EJGH

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ISIN FR001400J770

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Symbol AFRAF

Deutsche Bank AG

AIR France-KLM Hold

09:36 Uhr
AIR France-KLM Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
AIR France-KLM
12,35 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,80%
Charts| News| Analysen
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Air France-KLM von 9 auf 11 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Jaime Rowbotham erhöhte seine Prognose für die 2026er Treibstoffkosten, wie er in seinem am Montag veröffentlichten Kommentar schrieb. Die neue Schätzung liege aber immer noch unter der Erwartung des Unternehmens vom 30. April./rob/edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.06.2026 / 08:02 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: AIR France-KLM Hold

Unternehmen:
AIR France-KLM		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
12,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,72%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
12,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,93%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,62 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu AIR France-KLM

09:36 AIR France-KLM Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.06.26 AIR France-KLM Neutral UBS AG
05.06.26 AIR France-KLM Underweight Barclays Capital
05.05.26 AIR France-KLM Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.26 AIR France-KLM Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

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