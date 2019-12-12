FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Inditex aus Bewertungsgründen von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft, das Kursziel hingegen von 28,70 auf 32,00 Euro angehoben. Das dritte Geschäftsquartal des Modekonzerns sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, hieß es in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. In diesem Jahr sei die Aktie aber bereits stark gestiegen./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.