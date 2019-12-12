finanzen.net
Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

31,08EUR
-0,11EUR
-0,35%
11:14:10
XQTX
17.12.2019 11:16
(0)

Inditex Hold (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Inditex aus Bewertungsgründen von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft, das Kursziel hingegen von 28,70 auf 32,00 Euro angehoben. Das dritte Geschäftsquartal des Modekonzerns sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, hieß es in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. In diesem Jahr sei die Aktie aber bereits stark gestiegen./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Hold

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
31,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,89%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
31,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,96%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

11:16 Uhr Inditex Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12.12.19 Inditex buy UBS AG
12.12.19 Inditex buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.12.19 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
11.12.19 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Profitabel gewachsen
Inditex-Aktie auf Jahreshoch: Inditex verzeichnet steigenden Gewinn und bestätigt Prognose
Der spanische Textilhändler Inditex ist in den ersten neun Monaten seines Geschäftsjahres profitabel gewachsen und hat auf dieser Basis seine Jahresprognose bestätigt.
24.04.19
DAX schließt höher -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Softbank steigt bei Wirecard ein -- Deutsche Bank spricht wohl mit UBS über Fusion der Vermögensverwaltung -- Boeing, Snap, eBay, SAP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.10.19
DAX schließt tief in Verlustzone -- Wall Street tiefrot -- ams: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre -- Deutsche Post informiert über Gewinnziele -- Gold, thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.08.19
Dow und DAX gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- Trump weist Befürchtungen zurück: USA weit von Rezession entfernt -- Milliardendeal: Bayer verkauft Tiergesundheitsgeschäft -- Walt Disney im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.09.19
DAX schließt etwas höher -- Dow behauptet -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- US-Bundesstaaten kündigen Kartellermittlungen gegen Google an -- Singulus, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.11.19
DAX schließt grün -- Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Siemens schafft die Prognose -- China: Einigung mit USA auf Strafzoll-Reduzierung -- QUALCOMM, Commerzbank, Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.06.19
DAX schließt schwächer -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- KKR: Übernahmeangebot für Axel Springer -- Varta: Kapitalerhöhung -- VW beendet Aurora-Partnerschaft -- Fresenius, Tesla, Sprint, T-Mobile im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.09.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Börse Hongkong will LSE kaufen -- China: Ausnahmen bei Zöllen für US-Importe -- Merck, Wirecard, Porsche, General Electric, Ford im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.12.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet fester -- Fed legt Zinspause ein -- Aramco feiert Mega-Börsengang -- Shortseller belasten Wirecard -- Chevron, BVB, HORNBACH, HSB im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Inditex Aktie

-4,19%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,19%
Ø Kursziel: 29,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
22
24
26
28
30
32
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31,00 €
HSBC
32,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
24,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
33,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
32,00 €
UBS AG
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,19%
Ø Kursziel: 29,78
alle Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Kursziele

