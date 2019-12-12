|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
32,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
31,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,89%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
31,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,96%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,78 €
|12.12.19
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|12.12.19
|Inditex buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.19
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.12.19
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|11.12.19
|Inditex buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.12.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.09.19
|Inditex Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.09.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.09.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
