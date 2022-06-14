  • Suche
Inditex Aktie

22,13EUR
+0,44EUR
+2,03%
15:54:51
XETRA
22,00EUR
-0,10EUR
-0,47%
17:31:00
BTE

WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

20.06.2022 16:41

Inditex Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Bei einigen europäischen Modehändlern bestehe die Gefahr eines gewissen Margendrucks angesichts höherer Lagerbestände, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bessere Trends sieht er bei Premium-Sektorwerten wie Inditex oder Hugo Boss./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2022 / 17:32 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.06.2022 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Outperform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
22,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,40%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
22,13 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,04%
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) News
Kursziele Inditex Aktie

+18,24%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,24%
Ø Kursziel: 26,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
29,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
UBS AG
22,00 €
Barclays Capital
27,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
24,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,24%
Ø Kursziel: 26,17
alle Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Kursziele

