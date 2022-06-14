NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Bei einigen europäischen Modehändlern bestehe die Gefahr eines gewissen Margendrucks angesichts höherer Lagerbestände, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bessere Trends sieht er bei Premium-Sektorwerten wie Inditex oder Hugo Boss./edh/tih