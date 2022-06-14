|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
22,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,40%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
22,13 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,17 €
|16:41 Uhr
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.22
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
