Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Der spanische Modekonzern habe in den vergangenen 20 Jahren durch ein konstantes Wachstum überzeugt, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies komme in der Kursentwicklung aber nicht zum Ausdruck. Somit bestehe Potenzial für Inditex./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2023 / 19:22 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.04.2023 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
|Long
|SQ5GVG
|4,69
|0,66
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
|Long
|SQ9C0V
|8,66
|0,36
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
32,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
30,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,19%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
30,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|11.04.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.03.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.23
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.04.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.03.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.23
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.04.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.03.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.23
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.03.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.12.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital