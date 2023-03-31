DAX 15.682 -0,1%ESt50 4.341 +0,2%TDax 3.308 +0,0%Dow 33.647 -0,1%Nas 11.929 -0,9%Bitcoin 27.452 +1,0%Euro 1,1019 +0,2%Öl 86,78 -0,5%Gold 2.027 +0,6%
Inditex Aktie

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

RBC Capital Markets

Inditex Outperform

11.04.23
Inditex Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Der spanische Modekonzern habe in den vergangenen 20 Jahren durch ein konstantes Wachstum überzeugt, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies komme in der Kursentwicklung aber nicht zum Ausdruck. Somit bestehe Potenzial für Inditex./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2023 / 19:22 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.04.2023 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Outperform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
30,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,19%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
30,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,30%
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

