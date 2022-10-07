  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

10.10.2022 13:31

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2 Euro belassen. Analystin Pamela Zuluaga passte ihre Schätzungen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an einen zunehmend restriktiven geldpolitischen Kurs an. Die Ökonomen der Credit Suisse hatten zuvor ihre Zinserwartungen erhöht./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 05:32 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,44%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,03%
Analyst Name:
Pamela Zuluaga 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,35 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

13:31 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.10.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.09.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.09.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+37,51%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,51%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
2,00 €
Barclays Capital
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
UBS AG
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,51%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
