|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,35 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,39 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,59%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,29 €
|12:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|20.09.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|19.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:14 Uhr
|SAP buy
|13:08 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|13:05 Uhr
|Amadeus FiRe buy
|12:46 Uhr
|QIAGEN Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|11:54 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|11:49 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|11:46 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
|11:28 Uhr
|Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft Kaufen
|11:19 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
|11:18 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|11:15 Uhr
|Sanofi buy
|10:37 Uhr
|Shell B Hold
|10:35 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|10:34 Uhr
|LLoyd Fonds Kaufen
|10:24 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|09:44 Uhr
|Südzucker Halten
|09:26 Uhr
|CANCOM buy
|08:19 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|08:16 Uhr
|Inditex overweight
|08:09 Uhr
|BT Group Underweight
|08:05 Uhr
|Nike Outperform
|08:03 Uhr
|Nike Hold
|07:58 Uhr
|BT Group Sell
|07:53 Uhr
|Nike buy
|07:47 Uhr
|Sanofi Underweight
|07:39 Uhr
|Valeo SA Underperform
|19.12.19
|Barclays overweight
|19.12.19
|ING Group overweight
|19.12.19
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) overweight
|19.12.19
|CTS Eventim Sell
|19.12.19
|Ceconomy St. buy
|19.12.19
|Medios kaufen
|19.12.19
|Südzucker Halten
|19.12.19
|adidas add
|19.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|19.12.19
|Diageo buy
|19.12.19
|Jungheinrich overweight
|19.12.19
|RIB Software buy
|19.12.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|19.12.19
|Ceconomy St. Halten
|19.12.19
|KRONES Halten
|19.12.19
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|19.12.19
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|19.12.19
|Scout24 buy
|19.12.19
|RIB Software Hold
|19.12.19
|KION GROUP buy
|19.12.19
|Volvo (B) buy
|19.12.19
|HHLA buy
|19.12.19
|Diageo Outperform
