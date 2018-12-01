|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
PUMA SE
|Analyst:
Macquarie Research
|Kursziel:
80,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
69,10 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,77%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
68,90 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,11%
|Analyst Name:
Andreas Inderst
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
195,29 EUR
|19:01 Uhr
|PUMA SE Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|16.09.2019
|PUMA SE overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.09.2019
|PUMA SE Hold
|Baader Bank
|11.09.2019
|PUMA SE Hold
|HSBC
|04.09.2019
|PUMA SE Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19:01 Uhr
|PUMA SE Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|16.09.2019
|PUMA SE overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.08.2019
|PUMA SE overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.08.2019
|PUMA SE buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.08.2019
|PUMA SE buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.2019
|PUMA SE Hold
|Baader Bank
|11.09.2019
|PUMA SE Hold
|HSBC
|07.08.2019
|PUMA SE Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.2019
|PUMA SE Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.2019
|PUMA SE Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|04.09.2019
|PUMA SE Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.08.2019
|PUMA SE Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.2019
|PUMA SE Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.2019
|PUMA SE Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.2019
|PUMA SE Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
