LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die australische Investmentbank Macquarie hat die Einstufung für Puma SE nach Quartalszahlen von Nike auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Der US-Sportartikelkonzern sei gut aus dem Block gekommen, der Gewinn habe die Erwartungen klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Inderst in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auf die Kurse der deutschen Rivalen Adidas und Puma dürfte dies positiv wirken. Nike wachse langsamer als Puma, aber deutlich schneller als Adidas. Bei Adidas rechnet Inderst aber im Schlussquartal mit mehr Umsatzdynamik./ajx/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.09.2019 / 04:59 / UTC





