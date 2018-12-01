finanzen.net
PUMA SE Outperform (Macquarie Research)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die australische Investmentbank Macquarie hat die Einstufung für Puma SE nach Quartalszahlen von Nike auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Der US-Sportartikelkonzern sei gut aus dem Block gekommen, der Gewinn habe die Erwartungen klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Inderst in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auf die Kurse der deutschen Rivalen Adidas und Puma dürfte dies positiv wirken. Nike wachse langsamer als Puma, aber deutlich schneller als Adidas. Bei Adidas rechnet Inderst aber im Schlussquartal mit mehr Umsatzdynamik./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.09.2019 / 04:59 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: PUMA SE Outperform

Unternehmen:
PUMA SE		Analyst:
Macquarie Research		Kursziel:
80,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
69,10 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,77%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
68,90 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,11%
Analyst Name:
Andreas Inderst		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
195,29 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

19:01 UhrPUMA SE OutperformMacquarie Research
16.09.2019PUMA SE overweightMorgan Stanley
13.09.2019PUMA SE HoldBaader Bank
11.09.2019PUMA SE HoldHSBC
04.09.2019PUMA SE UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
19:01 UhrPUMA SE OutperformMacquarie Research
16.09.2019PUMA SE overweightMorgan Stanley
06.08.2019PUMA SE overweightMorgan Stanley
01.08.2019PUMA SE buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.08.2019PUMA SE buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.09.2019PUMA SE HoldBaader Bank
11.09.2019PUMA SE HoldHSBC
07.08.2019PUMA SE NeutralCredit Suisse Group
05.08.2019PUMA SE NeutralCredit Suisse Group
01.08.2019PUMA SE HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
04.09.2019PUMA SE UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
09.08.2019PUMA SE UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
31.07.2019PUMA SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
31.07.2019PUMA SE UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
02.07.2019PUMA SE UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

Profiteure?
adidas-Aktien und PUMA-Titel im Blick nach Nike-Zahlen
Nach aktuellen Geschäftszahlen von Nike sollten die Anleger am Mittwoch die Papiere der deutschen Rivalen adidas und PUMA im Auge behalten.
09:41 Uhr
Kering vor weiterem Rückzug bei Puma (ARD)
11.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Puma SE auf 'Hold' - Ziel 73 Euro (dpa-afx)
08.09.19
IFA: Fossil zeigt Smartwatches der 5. Generation und das erste Modell von Puma (Heise)
06.09.19
adidas-Aktie rückt näher in Richtung Rekordhoch - PUMA steigen - Commerzbank bleibt optimistisch (dpa-afx)
04.09.19
Adidas und Puma im Analysten-Visier (ARD)
03.09.19
PUMA-Aktien kommen von Rekordhoch zurück (dpa-afx)
03.09.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX nach US-Feiertag ohne Impulse; Dt. Börse, RWE, Cancom, Nel, Puma (Der Aktionär)
02.09.19
PUMA-Aktie im Fokus: So stark ist PUMA mit Jay-Z, Selena Gomez & Co. aufgestellt (dpa-afx)

Kursziele PUMA Aktie

+184,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +184,06%
Ø Kursziel: 195,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 7
Sell: 2
0
100
200
300
400
500
600
700
Kepler Cheuvreux
388 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
520 
UBS AG
520 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
627 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
65 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
74 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
71 
Deutsche Bank AG
51 
Warburg Research
64 
Independent Research GmbH
68 
Credit Suisse Group
62 
HSBC
73 
Baader Bank
71 
Macquarie Research
80 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +184,06%
Ø Kursziel: 195,29
alle PUMA Kursziele

