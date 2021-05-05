MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal der Online-Apotheke sei umsatzseitig wie erwartet ausgefallen und beim operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) besser als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei nicht verschreibungspflichtigen Produkten habe das Unternehmen an Boden gewonnen./mf/ck