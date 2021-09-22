MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts der verzögerten Einführung von E-Rezepten in Deutschland auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Für Online-Medikamentenhändler sei die um zwei Monate verspätete Einführung eine schlechte Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar habe 2021 noch niemand mit nennenswerten Umsatz- und Ergebnisbeiträgen aus der Testphase gerechnet, die Nachrichten dürften nun aber auch die Erwartungen für 2022 belasten./tih/jha/