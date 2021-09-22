|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Add
|Kurs*:
127,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,46%
|Rating vorher:
Add
|Kurs aktuell:
127,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
169,75 €
|16:47 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|16:40 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|16:16 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|13:11 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|13:10 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|12:56 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|12:55 Uhr
|Diageo Sector Perform
|12:53 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|11:24 Uhr
|GEA Buy
|11:24 Uhr
|TRATON Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|11:00 Uhr
|TRATON Halten
|10:53 Uhr
|Diageo Neutral
|10:36 Uhr
|Roche Buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|10:25 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
|10:23 Uhr
|ADVA Buy
|10:00 Uhr
|HORNBACH Buy
|09:57 Uhr
|Zalando Hold
|09:54 Uhr
|ElringKlinger Hold
|09:53 Uhr
|GEA Hold
|09:53 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|09:53 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
|09:12 Uhr
|Enel Hold
|09:11 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
|09:10 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|09:08 Uhr
|Schaeffler Overweight
|09:08 Uhr
|Fraport Hold
|09:05 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|09:05 Uhr
|ASML NV Buy
|09:04 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|09:04 Uhr
|GEA Sell
|09:03 Uhr
|Infineon Buy
|09:02 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|08:53 Uhr
|ASML NV Outperform
|08:53 Uhr
|Scout24 Neutral
|08:46 Uhr
|Continental Overweight
|08:31 Uhr
|Euronext NV Neutral
|08:30 Uhr
|PUMA Overweight
|08:28 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|08:26 Uhr
|GEA Neutral
|08:26 Uhr
|Barclays Buy
|08:25 Uhr
|GEA Add
|07:44 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|07:07 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|06:53 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|06:49 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|29.09.21
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Buy
|29.09.21
|BMW Outperform
