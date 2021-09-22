  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

127,50EUR
-2,60EUR
-2,00%
19:15:02
STU
127,90EUR
-2,60EUR
-1,99%
17:50:06
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

30.09.2021 19:21

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add (Baader Bank)

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts der verzögerten Einführung von E-Rezepten in Deutschland auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Für Online-Medikamentenhändler sei die um zwei Monate verspätete Einführung eine schlechte Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar habe 2021 noch niemand mit nennenswerten Umsatz- und Ergebnisbeiträgen aus der Testphase gerechnet, die Nachrichten dürften nun aber auch die Erwartungen für 2022 belasten./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.09.2021 / 17:26 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
127,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,46%
Rating vorher:
Add		 Kurs aktuell:
127,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,80%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
169,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

19:21 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
22.09.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.09.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
01.09.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+33,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,14%
Ø Kursziel: 169,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
215,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
93,00 €
Baader Bank
140,00 €
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
150,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
180,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,14%
Ø Kursziel: 169,75
Aktuelle Analysen

16:47 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
16:40 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
16:16 Uhr easyJet Outperform
13:11 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
13:10 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
12:56 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
12:56 Uhr ASML NV Neutral
12:55 Uhr Diageo Sector Perform
12:53 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
11:24 Uhr GEA Buy
11:24 Uhr TRATON Buy
11:23 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
11:00 Uhr TRATON Halten
10:53 Uhr Diageo Neutral
10:36 Uhr Roche Buy
10:36 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
10:25 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
10:23 Uhr ADVA Buy
10:00 Uhr HORNBACH Buy
09:57 Uhr Zalando Hold
09:54 Uhr ElringKlinger Hold
09:53 Uhr GEA Hold
09:53 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
09:53 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
09:12 Uhr Enel Hold
09:11 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
09:10 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
09:08 Uhr Schaeffler Overweight
09:08 Uhr Fraport Hold
09:05 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
09:05 Uhr ASML NV Buy
09:04 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
09:04 Uhr GEA Sell
09:03 Uhr Infineon Buy
09:02 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
08:53 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
08:53 Uhr Scout24 Neutral
08:46 Uhr Continental Overweight
08:31 Uhr Euronext NV Neutral
08:30 Uhr PUMA Overweight
08:28 Uhr adidas Neutral
08:26 Uhr GEA Neutral
08:26 Uhr Barclays Buy
08:25 Uhr GEA Add
07:44 Uhr adidas Neutral
07:07 Uhr Beiersdorf Underperform
06:53 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
06:49 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
29.09.21 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Buy
29.09.21 BMW Outperform

