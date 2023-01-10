Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für 2022 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 55 Euro belassen. Die Erlöskennziffern der Online-Apotheke hätten seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / 07:53 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
55,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
57,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,08%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
58,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,40%
|
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|09:46
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:46
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
