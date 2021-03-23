|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
179,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
186,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,18%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
187,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,58%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
|09:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:12 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|08:11 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard buy
|08:10 Uhr
|BHP Group overweight
|08:10 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Equal weight
|08:09 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Equal weight
|08:09 Uhr
|Siemens Equal weight
|07:45 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|07:21 Uhr
|Intel overweight
|07:19 Uhr
|UBS Outperform
|07:10 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|06:44 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|06:44 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|06:43 Uhr
|Schneider Electric overweight
|06:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. overweight
|06.04.21
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|06.04.21
|HelloFresh Neutral
|06.04.21
|HENSOLDT overweight
|06.04.21
|JPMorgan Chase kaufen
|06.04.21
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|06.04.21
|Givaudan Sell
|06.04.21
|Credit Suisse (CS) Halten
|06.04.21
|BP Conviction Buy List
|06.04.21
|Covestro kaufen
|06.04.21
|Vivendi overweight
|06.04.21
|BP Outperform
|06.04.21
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|06.04.21
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|06.04.21
|easyJet Outperform
|06.04.21
|Henkel vz. Halten
|06.04.21
|LOréal overweight
|06.04.21
|Tesla Verkaufen
|06.04.21
|Vivendi buy
|06.04.21
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|06.04.21
|HHLA Halten
|06.04.21
|Schaeffler Hold
|06.04.21
|Sanofi Equal weight
|06.04.21
|Dürr Hold
|06.04.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|06.04.21
|Henkel vz. Equal weight
|06.04.21
|GEA overweight
|06.04.21
|Hannover Rück overweight
|06.04.21
|AXA overweight
|06.04.21
|Allianz overweight
|06.04.21
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|06.04.21
|BP Hold
|06.04.21
|SAFRAN overweight
|06.04.21
|Airbus overweight
|06.04.21
|Alstom overweight
|06.04.21
|Iberdrola SA Neutral
|06.04.21
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|Deutsche Städte mit dem höchsten Börsenwert In welchen Städten siedeln sich die Konzerne mit dem höchsten Börsenwert an?
|Die besten Alternativen zur Apple Watch Diese Smartwatches machen Apple Konkurrenz
|Promi-Indizes Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan