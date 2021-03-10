|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
230,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
192,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,29%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
190,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Amy Curry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
|14:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08:51 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08:51 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
