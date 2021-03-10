  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

190,60EUR
+10,40EUR
+5,77%
15:09:12
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.03.2021 14:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight (Morgan Stanley)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Bewertung der Papiere der Shop Apotheke bei einem Kursziel von 230 Euro mit "Overweight" aufgenommen. Die Deutschen und der Schweizer Konkurrent Zur Rose seien zunehmend dominante Player auf dem sehr aussichtsreichen europäischen Onlinemarkt für Arzneimittel, schrieb Analystin Amy Curry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sie sieht regulatorischen Rückenwind für bis zu eineinhalb Jahre. Der jüngste Kursrückschlag biete eine gute Einstiegschance./ag/tav

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD916R 4,74
4,14
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD86YH 9,10
2,17
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD916R, SD86YH. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.03.2021 / 00:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
230,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
192,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,29%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
190,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,67%
Analyst Name:
Amy Curry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Morgan Stanley
08:51 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
10.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+9,42%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,42%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,42%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:18 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Halten
13:17 Uhr Zur Rose overweight
13:16 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
13:15 Uhr Siltronic Halten
12:32 Uhr INDUS buy
12:31 Uhr Novartis Underweight
12:31 Uhr Continental kaufen
12:30 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group buy
12:15 Uhr Daimler kaufen
10:54 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:54 Uhr Pfizer Hold
10:54 Uhr Unilever Sell
10:53 Uhr JCDecaux buy
10:53 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
10:53 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) kaufen
10:52 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
10:52 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
10:52 Uhr Roche Neutral
10:51 Uhr TAKKT buy
10:51 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
10:34 Uhr HELLA buy
10:32 Uhr Unilever buy
10:32 Uhr Roche Hold
10:31 Uhr Bechtle Hold
10:31 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
09:43 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
08:58 Uhr CTS Eventim Sell
08:04 Uhr voestalpine Hold
08:04 Uhr thyssenkrupp Hold
08:03 Uhr Salzgitter Hold
08:03 Uhr Klöckner buy
08:02 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
08:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
08:00 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Hold
07:59 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
07:08 Uhr Philips overweight
07:08 Uhr TeamViewer Outperform
06:50 Uhr Santander Neutral
06:40 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
22.03.21 Unilever buy
22.03.21 Gerresheimer buy
22.03.21 Beiersdorf Halten
22.03.21 Reckitt Benckiser overweight
22.03.21 EssilorLuxottica buy
22.03.21 Bechtle kaufen
22.03.21 Air Liquide buy
22.03.21 AstraZeneca overweight
22.03.21 Roche overweight
22.03.21 BASF buy
22.03.21 Bechtle Halten

Top-Rankings

Wo die Deutschen ihr Erspartes verstecken
Das sind die beliebtesten Plätze der Deutschen um Geld zu verstecken.
Die berühmtesten Mitglieder von The Giving Pledge
Die prominentesten Milliarden-Spender
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen