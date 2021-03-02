|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
134,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
199,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,93%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
200,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-33,17%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
194,00 €
|13:11 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
