Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

200,00EUR
-2,00EUR
-0,99%
13:17:05
XQTX
03.03.2021 13:11

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 134 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke klinge recht optimistisch für 2021, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahlen zum vierten Quartal seien wie erwartet ausgefallen./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
134,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
199,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,93%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
200,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-33,17%
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
194,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-3,24%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,24%
Ø Kursziel: 194,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
205,00 €
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
210,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,24%
Ø Kursziel: 194,00
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

