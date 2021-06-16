|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
108,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
159,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,08%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
156,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-31,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
208,70 €
|15:26 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:17 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|15:16 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard buy
|15:15 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|15:14 Uhr
|Novartis Hold
|15:10 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|14:37 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|14:37 Uhr
|RTL buy
|14:35 Uhr
|Koenig Bauer Hold
|14:29 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) buy
|14:28 Uhr
|PUMA buy
|14:27 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|14:25 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Hold
|13:55 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|13:52 Uhr
|Diageo market-perform
|13:51 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard market-perform
|13:45 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|13:45 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|13:23 Uhr
|Prosus buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Amazon buy
|13:19 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|13:17 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
|13:16 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|13:13 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|13:04 Uhr
|PUMA overweight
|12:27 Uhr
|Henkel vz. overweight
|12:26 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:24 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE overweight
|12:22 Uhr
|LOréal Hold
|12:21 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk buy
|11:34 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|11:33 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|11:32 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|11:31 Uhr
|Tesla buy
|11:30 Uhr
|Ströer overweight
|11:25 Uhr
|Koenig Bauer buy
|11:20 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|10:49 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|10:43 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|10:35 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
|10:34 Uhr
|Valeo SA overweight
|10:34 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
|10:33 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|10:32 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|10:31 Uhr
|Renault overweight
|10:30 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|10:29 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|09:30 Uhr
|Ströer Hold
|08:42 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
