Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

156,80EUR
0,00EUR
0,00%
16:50:13
XETRA
mehr Daten anzeigen
24.06.2021 15:26

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce (Kepler Cheuvreux)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 108 Euro belassen. Die Pilotphase für das elektronische Arzneimittelrezept starte in der Region Berlin-Brandenburg auf extrem dünner Basis mit nur einem Arzt und einer Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das sorge für Druck mit Blick auf den Zeitplan der Bundesregierung./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
108,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
159,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,08%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
156,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-31,12%
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

15:26 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
16.06.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
10.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

06:52 Uhr
DAX klettert über 15.500 Punkte -- Ermittlungen im Zusammenhang mit AR-Wahl bei SAP -- BoE bestätigt Zinspolitik -- VW bestätigt Interesse an Europcar -- -- Siemens, WACKER CHEMIE, Nordex im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Schwächer - Dollar drückt DAX (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX etwas leichter - Handelsspanne um 15.600 (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke weiter unter Druck - holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke Europe erneut unter Druck - Abstufung belastet (Der Aktionär)
06:52 Uhr
DAX klettert über 15.500 Punkte -- Ermittlungen im Zusammenhang mit AR-Wahl bei SAP -- BoE bestätigt Zinspolitik -- VW bestätigt Interesse an Europcar -- -- Siemens, WACKER CHEMIE, Nordex im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Schwächer - Dollar drückt DAX (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX etwas leichter - Handelsspanne um 15.600 (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke weiter unter Druck - holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke Europe erneut unter Druck - Abstufung belastet (Der Aktionär)

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+33,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,10%
Ø Kursziel: 208,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
230,00 €
Baader Bank
220,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Barclays Capital
210,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,10%
Ø Kursziel: 208,70
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:17 Uhr Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
15:16 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
15:15 Uhr Philips Hold
15:14 Uhr Novartis Hold
15:10 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
14:37 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
14:37 Uhr RTL buy
14:35 Uhr Koenig Bauer Hold
14:29 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) buy
14:28 Uhr PUMA buy
14:27 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Hold
14:25 Uhr Pernod Ricard Hold
13:55 Uhr Siemens buy
13:52 Uhr Diageo market-perform
13:51 Uhr Pernod Ricard market-perform
13:45 Uhr Diageo buy
13:45 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
13:23 Uhr Prosus buy
13:21 Uhr Amazon buy
13:19 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:17 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
13:16 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
13:13 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
13:04 Uhr PUMA overweight
12:27 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
12:26 Uhr Bayer buy
12:24 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE overweight
12:22 Uhr LOréal Hold
12:21 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:41 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
11:41 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy
11:34 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
11:33 Uhr Unilever Neutral
11:32 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
11:31 Uhr Tesla buy
11:30 Uhr Ströer overweight
11:25 Uhr Koenig Bauer buy
11:20 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Hold
10:49 Uhr Siemens Outperform
10:43 Uhr Siemens overweight
10:35 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
10:34 Uhr Valeo SA overweight
10:34 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
10:33 Uhr Continental overweight
10:32 Uhr Stellantis overweight
10:31 Uhr Renault overweight
10:30 Uhr Daimler overweight
10:29 Uhr BMW Neutral
09:30 Uhr Ströer Hold
08:42 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underweight

