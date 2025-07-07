DAX 24.182 +0,5%ESt50 5.349 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 13,83 +2,4%Dow 44.406 -0,9%Nas 20.413 -0,9%Bitcoin 92.794 +0,6%Euro 1,1732 +0,2%Öl 69,56 -0,1%Gold 3.325 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Clara Technologies A3E4MS HENSOLDT HAG000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Commerzbank CBK100 thyssenkrupp 750000 BASF BASF11 BYD A0M4W9 Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Unsicherheit über Trump-Zölle: DAX freundlich -- Novo Nordisk fokussiert Europa-Expansion -- Meta schnappt sich KI-Experten von Apple -- Rüstungswerte, Bayer, DroneShield, Wolfspeed, NEL im Fokus
Top News
Meta schnappt sich wichtigen KI-Experten von Apple - So reagieren die Aktien von Apple und Meta Meta schnappt sich wichtigen KI-Experten von Apple - So reagieren die Aktien von Apple und Meta
Überraschendes Kursplus für den Wasserstoffkonzern: Warum die NEL-Aktie plötzlich zeitweise wieder gefragt ist Überraschendes Kursplus für den Wasserstoffkonzern: Warum die NEL-Aktie plötzlich zeitweise wieder gefragt ist
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Mehr Rendite für Dich - mit ZERO-Trading ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt mit wenigen Klicks starten!

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Handeln
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
14,30 EUR -0,24 EUR -1,65 %
STU
14,60 EUR -0,32 EUR -2,14 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 14,69 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VWSYF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

11:56 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
14,30 EUR -0,24 EUR -1,65%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 126 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Lucas Ferhani beschäftigte sich am Dienstag mit der aktuellen Personalsituation bei Windkraft-Servicetechnikern. Mit einer geringeren Anzahl offener Stellen und einer verkürzten Dauer der Personalsuche gebe es Signale einer Lockerung. Er glaubt, dass Dienstleistungen im Windkraftbereich zunehmend an Bedeutung gewinnen./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 01:56 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 04:30 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
126,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
14,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
148,75 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11:56 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.07.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.07.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.07.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.07.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

dpa-afx Aktien von SMA Solar und Nordex profitieren: USA lockern Förderkürzungen
finanzen.net So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie ein
finanzen.net So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie ein
dpa-afx Aktien von Nordex, RWE & Co. legen zu: Equinor darf in USA weiterbauen
TraderFox Stocks in Action: Bechtle, Vestas, CTS Eventim, E.ON und Bilfinger.
dpa-afx Vestas Wind-Aktie hebt ab: RBC belässt Vestas auf 'Outperform'
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
TraderFox TOP-5-Kursziele der Analysten am 06.05.25
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
Benzinga Earnings Breakdown: Vestas Wind Systems Q4
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen