Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 14,69 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 126 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Lucas Ferhani beschäftigte sich am Dienstag mit der aktuellen Personalsituation bei Windkraft-Servicetechnikern. Mit einer geringeren Anzahl offener Stellen und einer verkürzten Dauer der Personalsuche gebe es Signale einer Lockerung. Er glaubt, dass Dienstleistungen im Windkraftbereich zunehmend an Bedeutung gewinnen./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 01:56 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 04:30 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
126,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
14,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
148,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
