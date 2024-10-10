Walmart Aktie
Marktkap. 585,78 Mrd. EURKGV 28,79 Div. Rendite 1,38
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Walmart von 81 auf 92 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Drittanbieter-Marktplatz von Walmart habe an Größe gewonnen und dürfte zum Motor für alle alternativen Geschäfte des Einzelhändlers werden, schrieb Analyst Michael Lasser in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie, die der Auftakt für eine "Deep Dive"-Serie zu diesem Thema ist./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.10.2024 / 03:27 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.10.2024 / 03:27 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 92,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
72,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 79,95
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 85,75
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
