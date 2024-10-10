DAX 19.356 +0,8%ESt50 5.003 +0,7%MSCI World 3.731 +0,6%Dow 42.802 +0,8%Nas 18.334 +0,3%Bitcoin 56.641 +2,8%Euro 1,0947 +0,1%Öl 78,91 -0,5%Gold 2.658 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Varta A0TGJ5 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Palantir A2QA4J BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow mit Rekord -- Tesla enthüllt Robotaxi "Cybercab" -- Siemens Energy-Aktie auf Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Porsche, VW, Stellantis, Trump Media im Fokus
Top News
Zalando-Aktie stärker: Zalando wird optimistischer für 2024 - operativer Quartalsgewinn überrascht Zalando-Aktie stärker: Zalando wird optimistischer für 2024 - operativer Quartalsgewinn überrascht
Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Rekord: Analyst hebt pessimistischen Ausblick auf Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Rekord: Analyst hebt pessimistischen Ausblick auf
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
+++ Das Finanz-Event für Anleger und Trader in Franken: Börsentag kompakt in Nürnberg am 16. November - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++

Walmart Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Walmart Aktien-Sparplan
72,69 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,04 %
STU
79,95 USD +0,34 USD +0,43 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 585,78 Mrd. EUR

KGV 28,79 Div. Rendite 1,38

WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

UBS AG

Walmart Buy

17:41 Uhr
Walmart Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Walmart
72,69 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,04%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Walmart von 81 auf 92 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Drittanbieter-Marktplatz von Walmart habe an Größe gewonnen und dürfte zum Motor für alle alternativen Geschäfte des Einzelhändlers werden, schrieb Analyst Michael Lasser in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie, die der Auftakt für eine "Deep Dive"-Serie zu diesem Thema ist./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.10.2024 / 03:27 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.10.2024 / 03:27 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 92,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
72,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 79,95		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 85,75

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walmart

17:41 Walmart Buy UBS AG
04.09.24 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.08.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.08.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.08.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Walmart

finanzen.net Kursentwicklung im Fokus Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones verliert nachmittags Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones verliert nachmittags
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones sackt mittags ab
finanzen.net Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich leichter
dpa-afx Hafenarbeiter an US-Ostküste beenden Streik
finanzen.net Trump oder Harris? Wen würde die Börse wählen?
finanzen.net Verluste in New York: Dow Jones legt den Rückwärtsgang ein
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in New York: nachmittags Gewinne im Dow Jones
finanzen.net Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag auf grünem Terrain
Benzinga Walmart Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment
Benzinga Why Shrinking Price Differences Between Walmart, Kroger, And Albertsons Matter To Investors
Cnet I Snooped the Walmart Deals Event. 10 Deals Under $50 to Consider
Zacks Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
VentureBeat Walmart bets on multiple AI models with new Wallaby LLM
FOX Business Hurricane relief efforts: Walmart US CEO says its parking lots are available for cell phone charging, laundry
Zacks Walmart Expands Pet Care Footprint With New Service Centers
FOX Business Hurricane Milton: Theme park closures, gas shortage, Walmart preps for recovery