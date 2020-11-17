Aktie in diesem Artikel Walmart 126,44 EUR

Walmart 126,44 EUR -1,33%

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach Quartalszahlen von 135 auf 157 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der US-Einzelhändler habe sich ordentlich geschlagen, auch wenn das Wachstum noch dem etlicher Konkurrenten hinterher hinke, schrieben die Analysten des Instituts in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2020 / 19:15 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.