Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 13

30.03.25 03:29 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 13: So performten Gold, Öl und andere wichtige Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 13

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 23.03.2025 und dem 28.03.2025. Stand ist der 28.03.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -15,58 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -7,61 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 11: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 6,48 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

