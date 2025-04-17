Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 16
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 13.04.2025 und dem 18.04.2025. Stand ist der 18.04.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -7,93 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -4,93 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 5,31 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 9,68 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
