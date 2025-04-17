DAX21.206 -0,5%ESt504.935 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto11,33 +4,4%Dow39.142 -1,3%Nas16.286 -0,1%Bitcoin74.982 +0,2%Euro1,1391 ±0,0%Öl67,85 +2,7%Gold3.328 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 16

20.04.25 02:43 Uhr
KW 16 an den Rohstoffmärkten: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 16

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 13.04.2025 und dem 18.04.2025. Stand ist der 18.04.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 5,31 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 9,68 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

