Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 31

03.08.25 01:41 Uhr
KW 31: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.566,00 USD 1,00 USD 0,04%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -1,81%
News
Bleipreis
1.926,00 USD -14,00 USD -0,72%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,61 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,74 EUR -1,28 EUR -1,36%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,10 USD -0,01 USD -0,16%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.362,61 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,51 USD -0,02 USD -0,50%
News
Heizölpreis
60,50 USD -2,91 USD -4,58%
News
Holzpreis
696,50 USD 3,50 USD 0,51%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,86 USD -0,08 USD -2,87%
News
Kakaopreis
5.508,00 GBP -115,00 GBP -2,05%
News
Kohlepreis
103,00 USD -0,90 USD -0,87%
News
Kupferpreis
9.535,50 USD -70,50 USD -0,73%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,30 USD 0,02 USD 0,74%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,07 USD 0,00 USD 0,42%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,07 USD 0,00 USD 0,42%
News
Maispreis
3,90 USD -0,04 USD -1,08%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,34 USD 0,03 USD 0,91%
News
Milchpreis
17,20 USD 0,07 USD 0,41%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
561,99 USD 7,15 USD 1,29%
News
Nickelpreis
14.600,00 USD -200,00 USD -1,35%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
69,52 USD -3,03 USD -4,18%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
67,26 USD -2,12 USD -3,06%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,35 USD -0,25 USD -9,61%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.209,50 USD 15,00 USD 1,26%
News
Palmölpreis
4.193,00 MYR 18,00 MYR 0,43%
News
Platinpreis
1.317,50 USD 24,50 USD 1,89%
News
Rapspreis
475,25 EUR 17,75 EUR 3,88%
News
Reispreis
12,28 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Silberpreis
37,02 USD 0,26 USD 0,71%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
267,60 USD 6,00 USD 2,29%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,54 USD -0,01 USD -2,19%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,64 USD 0,02 USD 0,16%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,24%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
194,50 EUR -2,25 EUR -1,14%
News
Zinkpreis
2.707,00 USD -62,00 USD -2,24%
News
Zinnpreis
33.185,00 USD 385,00 USD 1,17%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD -0,00 USD -0,92%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 31

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 27.07.2025 und dem 01.08.2025. Stand ist der 01.08.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -27,02 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 11: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 10: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

