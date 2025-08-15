DAX24.359 -0,1%ESt505.449 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto16,00 -4,7%Dow44.946 +0,1%Nas21.623 -0,4%Bitcoin100.411 ±0,0%Euro1,1699 ±0,0%Öl66,13 -1,1%Gold3.337 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F UnitedHealth 869561 Lufthansa 823212 RENK RENK73 TUI TUAG50 Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Telekom 555750 Intel 855681
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Blick auf Trump-Putin-Gipfel: DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- US-Regierung denkt wohl über Intel-Einstieg nach -- Bullish, Buffett Depot, Rüstungstitel im Fokus
Top News
Die Frühstartrente als Alternative: Wie sich das neue Modell von der klassischen Riester-Rente abhebt Die Frühstartrente als Alternative: Wie sich das neue Modell von der klassischen Riester-Rente abhebt
KW 33: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 33: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 33

17.08.25 02:52 Uhr
KW 33: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.607,00 USD -4,85 USD -0,19%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,00 USD -0,33%
News
Bleipreis
1.945,50 USD 3,00 USD 0,15%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,56 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
88,57 EUR -1,43 EUR -1,59%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,92 USD 0,08 USD 2,67%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.336,55 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,36 USD 0,04 USD 1,28%
News
Heizölpreis
58,91 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
610,50 USD -3,50 USD -0,57%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,43 USD 0,17 USD 5,23%
News
Kakaopreis
5.635,00 GBP 32,00 GBP 0,57%
News
Kohlepreis
100,25 USD -0,75 USD -0,74%
News
Kupferpreis
9.621,00 USD -44,50 USD -0,46%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,36 USD 0,03 USD 1,19%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,90 USD -0,20 USD -17,83%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,90 USD -0,20 USD -17,83%
News
Maispreis
3,84 USD 0,08 USD 1,99%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,46 USD 0,06 USD 1,63%
News
Milchpreis
17,39 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
552,56 USD -2,22 USD -0,40%
News
Nickelpreis
14.910,00 USD 30,00 USD 0,20%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
66,13 USD -0,76 USD -1,14%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
63,15 USD -0,77 USD -1,20%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,49 USD -0,01 USD -0,46%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.112,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.338,00 MYR 0,00 MYR 0,00%
News
Platinpreis
1.339,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
473,50 EUR -2,00 EUR -0,42%
News
Reispreis
12,70 USD -0,09 USD -0,70%
News
Silberpreis
38,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
283,20 USD 3,90 USD 1,40%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,53 USD 0,00 USD 0,59%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,23 USD 0,05 USD 0,47%
News
Super Benzin
1,65 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,24%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
195,00 EUR -2,00 EUR -1,02%
News
Zinkpreis
2.811,50 USD -12,50 USD -0,44%
News
Zinnpreis
33.750,00 USD 175,00 USD 0,52%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD -0,00 USD -0,66%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 33

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 10.08.2025 und dem 15.08.2025. Stand ist der 15.08.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -17,43 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,73 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 5,38 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 9,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis