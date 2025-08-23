DAX24.363 +0,3%ESt505.488 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto16,50 +5,3%Dow45.632 +1,9%Nas21.497 +1,9%Bitcoin98.509 +0,1%Euro1,1721 ±0,0%Öl67,79 +0,2%Gold3.372 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Rheinmetall 703000 Palantir A2QA4J Intel 855681 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow klettert nach Powell-Rede auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- NVIDIA stoppt Zulieferer für H2O-KI-Chip in China -- Zoom, DroneShield, BYD, Novo Nordisk, Rüstungsaktien im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 34 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 34
Aktien von Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Visier: Diese Werte hat Jeremy Grantham im zweiten Quartal 2025 im Depot Aktien von Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Visier: Diese Werte hat Jeremy Grantham im zweiten Quartal 2025 im Depot
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 34

24.08.25 03:34 Uhr
KW 34: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.624,50 USD 42,60 USD 1,65%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD 0,00 USD 0,62%
News
Bleipreis
1.946,00 USD 14,00 USD 0,72%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,56 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
91,81 EUR 0,41 EUR 0,45%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,69 USD -0,12 USD -4,10%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.371,70 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,17 USD -0,06 USD -1,78%
News
Heizölpreis
61,02 USD -0,53 USD -0,86%
News
Holzpreis
604,00 USD -11,00 USD -1,79%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,91 USD 0,14 USD 3,66%
News
Kakaopreis
5.352,00 GBP -33,00 GBP -0,61%
News
Kohlepreis
99,85 USD -0,85 USD -0,84%
News
Kupferpreis
9.643,00 USD 32,00 USD 0,33%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,40 USD 0,01 USD 0,52%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,91 USD 0,01 USD 1,53%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,91 USD 0,01 USD 1,53%
News
Maispreis
3,88 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,60 USD 0,04 USD 1,09%
News
Milchpreis
17,38 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
558,16 USD -1,06 USD -0,19%
News
Nickelpreis
14.745,00 USD -25,00 USD -0,17%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
67,79 USD 0,12 USD 0,18%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
63,77 USD 0,29 USD 0,46%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,43 USD 0,05 USD 2,04%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.126,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.453,00 MYR 62,00 MYR 1,41%
News
Platinpreis
1.364,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
476,00 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,26%
News
Reispreis
11,53 USD -0,26 USD -2,16%
News
Silberpreis
38,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
297,00 USD 1,10 USD 0,37%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,55 USD 0,01 USD 2,24%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,36 USD 0,03 USD 0,29%
News
Super Benzin
1,65 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,49%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
196,75 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,13%
News
Zinkpreis
2.772,00 USD 10,00 USD 0,36%
News
Zinnpreis
33.550,00 USD 50,00 USD 0,15%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,49%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 34

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 17.08.2025 und dem 22.08.2025. Stand ist der 22.08.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Reispreis

Reispreis: -9,06 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,85 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -5,07 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 6: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 14,04 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis