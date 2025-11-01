DAX23.958 -0,7%Est505.662 -0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,89 +2,9%Nas23.725 +0,6%Bitcoin94.423 ±-0,0%Euro1,1536 ±0,0%Öl65,07 +0,5%Gold4.002 -0,9%
01.11.25 03:12 Uhr
KW 44 im Fokus: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 44

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -10,36 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -6,15 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 9,25 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 23,94 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis