KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 29.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 28: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,73 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 7,22 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 11,12 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com