DAX19.906 -0,6%ESt504.871 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto16,14 +2,4%Dow42.732 +0,8%Nas19.622 +1,8%Bitcoin95.047 -0,1%Euro1,0312 ±0,0%Öl76,69 +1,0%Gold2.640 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Lilium A3CYXP Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J MicroStrategy 722713 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Unter 20.000-Punkte-Marke: DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Apple stimmt Vergleich in Siri-Sammelklage zu -- Telekom plant Aktienrückkauf -- Lilium, Tullow Oil im Fokus
Top News
KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

04.01.25 03:05 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 1: Gold, Öl & Co. - Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.493,35 USD -35,65 USD -1,41%
News
Baumwolle
0,68 USD -0,01 USD -1,11%
News
Bleipreis
1.897,35 USD -17,00 USD -0,89%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,64 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,30%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
105,48 EUR 1,43 EUR 1,37%
News
Eisenerzpreis
100,61 USD -3,00 USD -2,98%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,37 USD -0,29 USD -8,03%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.639,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,22 USD -0,07 USD -1,98%
News
Heizölpreis
62,08 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
542,50 USD 3,00 USD 0,56%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,20 USD -0,05 USD -1,46%
News
Kakaopreis
9.020,00 GBP -145,00 GBP -1,58%
News
Kohlepreis
113,30 USD -0,90 USD -0,79%
News
Kupferpreis
8.767,79 USD 76,27 USD 0,88%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,15%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,81 USD -0,00 USD -0,22%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,81 USD -0,00 USD -0,22%
News
Maispreis
4,51 USD -0,09 USD -1,85%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,65 USD -0,02 USD -0,61%
News
Milchpreis
20,46 USD 0,10 USD 0,49%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
652,90 USD -1,52 USD -0,23%
News
Nickelpreis
14.767,50 USD -241,00 USD -1,61%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
76,69 USD 0,74 USD 0,97%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
74,08 USD 0,95 USD 1,30%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,98 USD -0,05 USD -0,89%
News
Palladiumpreis
928,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.723,00 MYR 33,00 MYR 0,70%
News
Platinpreis
941,25 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
510,25 EUR -14,25 EUR -2,72%
News
Reispreis
13,94 USD -0,07 USD -0,46%
News
Silberpreis
29,63 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
299,90 USD -11,50 USD -3,69%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,39 USD -0,00 USD -0,63%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,81 USD -0,19 USD -1,90%
News
Super Benzin
1,70 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
74,40 USD 1,50 USD 2,02%
News
Weizenpreis
232,75 EUR -6,50 EUR -2,72%
News
Zinkpreis
2.864,25 USD -62,15 USD -2,12%
News
Zinnpreis
28.621,00 USD 407,50 USD 1,44%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,00 USD -0,36%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 29.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 28: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 27: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 7,22 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 11,12 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis