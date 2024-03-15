KW 11: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 10.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,63 Prozent
Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,05 Prozent
Platz 29: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,05 Prozent
Platz 28: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 27: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,64 Prozent
Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 25: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 24: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 22: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 21: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 20: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 18: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,88 Prozent
Platz 17: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 16: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,35 Prozent
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 2,55 Prozent
Platz 14: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,62 Prozent
Platz 13: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 3,01 Prozent
Platz 12: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,37 Prozent
Platz 11: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,45 Prozent
Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 9: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 3,58 Prozent
Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 3,64 Prozent
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,00 Prozent
Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,02 Prozent
Platz 5: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 4,76 Prozent
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 5,40 Prozent
Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,52 Prozent
Platz 2: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 7,26 Prozent
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 10,88 Prozent
