KW 11: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

16.03.24 01:12 Uhr
Kampf der Giganten: Wer triumphiert und wer stolpert? Der ultimative Performance-Check von Gold, Öl & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.273,40 USD 22,10 USD 0,98%
News
Baumwolle
0,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,32%
News
Bleipreis
2.106,65 USD -35,10 USD -1,64%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,72 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
87,05 EUR 1,37 EUR 1,60%
News
Eisenerzpreis
110,94 USD -0,83 USD -0,75%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,67 USD -0,09 USD -5,02%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.155,92 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,65 USD -0,20 USD -5,13%
News
Heizölpreis
71,85 USD 0,26 USD 0,37%
News
Holzpreis
560,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,90%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,89 USD -0,03 USD -1,54%
News
Kakaopreis
6.153,00 GBP 243,00 GBP 4,11%
News
Kohlepreis
115,50 USD 2,60 USD 2,30%
News
Kupferpreis
8.968,35 USD 177,60 USD 2,02%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,87 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD 0,02 USD 2,30%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD 0,02 USD 2,30%
News
Maispreis
4,38 USD 0,15 USD 3,55%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,49 USD 0,01 USD 0,48%
News
Milchpreis
16,45 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
707,47 USD 2,25 USD 0,32%
News
Nickelpreis
17.987,50 USD 236,00 USD 1,33%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
85,35 USD 0,22 USD 0,26%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
81,03 USD -0,05 USD -0,06%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,70 USD 0,10 USD 2,69%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.084,00 USD 16,50 USD 1,55%
News
Palmölpreis
4.327,00 MYR -3,00 MYR -0,07%
News
Platinpreis
939,50 USD 11,50 USD 1,24%
News
Rapspreis
436,00 EUR -2,25 EUR -0,51%
News
Reispreis
17,83 USD 0,30 USD 1,71%
News
Silberpreis
25,19 USD 0,37 USD 1,49%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
334,20 USD 7,30 USD 2,23%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD 0,02 USD 3,25%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,99 USD 0,06 USD 0,50%
News
Super Benzin
1,77 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
83,65 USD 0,55 USD 0,66%
News
Weizenpreis
195,00 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,65%
News
Zinkpreis
2.523,65 USD 4,15 USD 0,16%
News
Zinnpreis
28.400,00 USD 347,50 USD 1,24%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,22 USD 0,00 USD 1,56%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 10.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,52 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 2: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 10,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

