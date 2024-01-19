KW 3: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -23,56 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -4,51 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 27: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 4: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 9,09 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
