KW 3: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

20.01.24 02:12 Uhr
KW 3: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.166,15 USD -0,97 USD -0,04%
News
Baumwolle
0,84 USD 0,01 USD 1,71%
News
Bleipreis
2.075,85 USD 46,00 USD 2,27%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,71 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,29%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
91,02 EUR -0,17 EUR -0,19%
News
Eisenerzpreis
136,08 USD 0,29 USD 0,21%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,52 USD -0,20 USD -7,18%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.029,68 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,78 USD 0,11 USD 3,00%
News
Heizölpreis
70,53 USD -0,53 USD -0,74%
News
Holzpreis
549,00 USD 1,00 USD 0,18%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,85 USD 0,03 USD 1,62%
News
Kakaopreis
3.713,00 GBP -7,00 GBP -0,19%
News
Kohlepreis
106,00 USD -1,10 USD -1,03%
News
Kupferpreis
8.271,61 USD 83,26 USD 1,02%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,74 USD -0,01 USD -0,46%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,71 USD -0,00 USD -0,39%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,71 USD -0,00 USD -0,39%
News
Maispreis
4,45 USD 0,02 USD 0,34%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,30 USD -0,01 USD -0,56%
News
Milchpreis
15,20 USD 0,02 USD 0,13%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
626,83 USD -2,99 USD -0,48%
News
Nickelpreis
15.934,00 USD 64,00 USD 0,40%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
78,63 USD -0,33 USD -0,42%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
73,51 USD -0,54 USD -0,73%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,07 USD 0,08 USD 2,73%
News
Palladiumpreis
946,50 USD 4,50 USD 0,48%
News
Palmölpreis
3.962,00 MYR 33,00 MYR 0,84%
News
Platinpreis
902,50 USD -5,00 USD -0,55%
News
Rapspreis
435,00 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,29%
News
Reispreis
17,64 USD 0,07 USD 0,37%
News
Silberpreis
22,60 USD -0,15 USD -0,66%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
356,40 USD -4,90 USD -1,36%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,47 USD -0,01 USD -1,41%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,14 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Super Benzin
1,73 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Uranpreis
106,00 USD 0,25 USD 0,24%
News
Weizenpreis
217,75 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,35%
News
Zinkpreis
2.458,75 USD 18,25 USD 0,75%
News
Zinnpreis
25.545,00 USD 370,00 USD 1,47%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,24 USD 0,00 USD 1,68%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 3

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -23,56 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 9,09 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

