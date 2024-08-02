KW 31: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.07.2024 und dem 02.08.2024. Stand ist der 02.08.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -7,61 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -4,71 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -3,69 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 20: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 3,03 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com