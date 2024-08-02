DAX17.661 -2,3%ESt504.639 -2,7%MSCIW3.449 -2,0%Dow39.737 -1,5%Nas16.776 -2,4%Bitcoin56.139 -0,1%Euro1,0911 +1,1%Öl77,56 -3,1%Gold2.442 ±0,0%
KW 31: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

03.08.24 03:28 Uhr
Rohstoff-Knaller in KW 31: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 31

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.07.2024 und dem 02.08.2024. Stand ist der 02.08.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -7,61 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,69 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 20: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

