KW 34: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

26.08.23 03:35 Uhr
KW 34: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.155,85 USD -1,50 USD -0,07%
News
Baumwolle
0,88 USD 0,02 USD 1,86%
News
Bleipreis
2.177,00 USD -17,85 USD -0,81%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Diesel Benzin
1,78 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,85%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
158,00 EUR 1,72 EUR 1,10%
News
Eisenerzpreis
107,82 USD 0,35 USD 0,32%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,55 USD 0,04 USD 1,47%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
1.914,23 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
4,79 USD 0,13 USD 2,74%
News
Heizölpreis
87,44 USD 3,96 USD 4,75%
News
Holzpreis
344,00 USD 5,00 USD 1,47%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,54 USD 0,01 USD 0,85%
News
Kakaopreis
2.731,00 GBP 28,00 GBP 1,04%
News
Kohlepreis
119,00 USD 2,95 USD 2,54%
News
Kupferpreis
8.381,50 USD 23,00 USD 0,28%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,81 USD 0,01 USD 0,42%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,80 USD -0,01 USD -1,15%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,80 USD -0,01 USD -1,15%
News
Maispreis
4,70 USD -0,03 USD -0,58%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,48 USD 0,01 USD 0,34%
News
Milchpreis
17,21 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
642,29 USD -0,19 USD -0,03%
News
Nickelpreis
20.886,50 USD 491,50 USD 2,41%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
84,85 USD 1,62 USD 1,95%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
80,02 USD 1,14 USD 1,45%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,25 USD 0,08 USD 2,64%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.226,00 USD -17,50 USD -1,41%
News
Palmölpreis
3.860,00 MYR 45,00 MYR 1,18%
News
Platinpreis
949,00 USD 9,00 USD 0,96%
News
Rapspreis
472,75 EUR 1,75 EUR 0,37%
News
Reispreis
15,67 USD -0,08 USD -0,48%
News
Silberpreis
24,22 USD 0,06 USD 0,25%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
421,60 USD -0,90 USD -0,21%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD 0,01 USD 1,97%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
13,79 USD 0,13 USD 0,97%
News
Super Benzin
1,86 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,70%
News
Uranpreis
58,20 USD 0,35 USD 0,60%
News
Weizenpreis
232,75 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,75%
News
Zinkpreis
2.375,25 USD 12,25 USD 0,52%
News
Zinnpreis
25.262,50 USD -438,50 USD -1,71%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,25 USD 0,01 USD 2,51%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 34

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 20.08.2023 und dem 25.08.2023. Stand ist der 25.08.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 26: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 5,27 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 7,97 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

