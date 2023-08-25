KW 34: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 20.08.2023 und dem 25.08.2023. Stand ist der 25.08.2023.
Platz 32: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,94 Prozent
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,78 Prozent
Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,13 Prozent
Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,84 Prozent
Platz 28: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,25 Prozent
Platz 27: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 26: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,91 Prozent
Platz 25: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,26 Prozent
Platz 24: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent
Platz 23: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: 0,28 Prozent
Platz 22: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,41 Prozent
Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,56 Prozent
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,64 Prozent
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,88 Prozent
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 17: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 15: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 14: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,48 Prozent
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 12: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 10: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,38 Prozent
Platz 9: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,70 Prozent
Platz 7: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,96 Prozent
Platz 6: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 4,17 Prozent
Platz 5: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,56 Prozent
Platz 4: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 4,76 Prozent
Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 5,27 Prozent
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 5,94 Prozent
Platz 1: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 7,97 Prozent
