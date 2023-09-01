KW 35: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 27.08.2023 und dem 01.09.2023. Stand ist der 01.09.2023.
Platz 32: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 5,64 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Reispreis
Reispreis: 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 6,54 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,02 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
