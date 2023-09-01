DAX15.840 -0,7%ESt504.283 -0,3%MSCIW2.990 +0,1%Dow34.838 +0,3%Nas14.032 ±-0,0%Bitcoin23.995 +0,1%Euro1,0785 -0,5%Öl88,99 +2,5%Gold1.940 ±0,0%
KW 35: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

03.09.23 02:14 Uhr
KW 35: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.238,59 USD 27,08 USD 1,22%
News
Baumwolle
0,90 USD 0,02 USD 2,05%
News
Bleipreis
2.304,85 USD 91,50 USD 4,13%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Diesel Benzin
1,78 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,67%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
155,69 EUR -0,43 EUR -0,28%
News
Eisenerzpreis
118,19 USD 8,79 USD 7,44%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,76 USD -0,00 USD -0,07%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
1.939,85 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
4,91 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
News
Heizölpreis
82,42 USD -0,53 USD -0,64%
News
Holzpreis
344,00 USD 5,00 USD 1,47%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,51 USD -0,03 USD -1,63%
News
Kakaopreis
2.939,00 GBP 26,00 GBP 0,89%
News
Kohlepreis
117,00 USD -1,75 USD -1,47%
News
Kupferpreis
8.513,65 USD 154,85 USD 1,85%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,80 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,83 USD 0,00 USD 0,33%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,83 USD 0,00 USD 0,33%
News
Maispreis
4,65 USD 0,04 USD 0,87%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,52 USD 0,02 USD 0,98%
News
Milchpreis
18,62 USD -0,24 USD -1,27%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
675,29 USD 33,25 USD 5,18%
News
Nickelpreis
20.461,50 USD 262,50 USD 1,30%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
88,99 USD 2,16 USD 2,49%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
86,09 USD 2,51 USD 3,00%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,30 USD -0,04 USD -1,29%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.226,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
3.910,00 MYR 50,00 MYR 1,30%
News
Platinpreis
964,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
472,75 EUR 3,25 EUR 0,69%
News
Reispreis
16,62 USD 0,08 USD 0,45%
News
Silberpreis
24,19 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
413,60 USD -5,60 USD -1,34%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD 0,01 USD 1,91%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
13,55 USD -0,06 USD -0,44%
News
Super Benzin
1,87 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,37%
News
Uranpreis
59,45 USD USD
News
Weizenpreis
221,25 EUR -3,25 EUR -1,45%
News
Zinkpreis
2.457,00 USD 44,75 USD 1,86%
News
Zinnpreis
25.576,00 USD 601,00 USD 2,41%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,26 USD 0,01 USD 3,11%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 35

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 27.08.2023 und dem 01.09.2023. Stand ist der 01.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 5,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Reispreis

Reispreis: 5,99 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,02 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

