KW 36: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 06.09.2024. Stand ist der 06.09.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -9,61 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -7,94 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -7,66 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -6,52 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -6,11 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -5,85 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -5,64 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -5,38 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 14: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 3: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,20 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 5,16 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 6,04 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
