KW 36: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

07.09.24 04:41 Uhr
KW 36: Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe im Wochenrückblick

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 36

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 06.09.2024. Stand ist der 06.09.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -9,61 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -7,94 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -7,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -6,11 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -5,64 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 14: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

