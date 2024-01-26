DAX16.961 +0,3%ESt504.635 +1,2%MSCIW3.216 +0,1%Dow38.109 +0,2%Nas15.455 -0,4%Bitcoin38.507 -0,1%Euro1,0853 +0,1%Öl83,69 +1,6%Gold2.019 ±0,0%
KW 4: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

27.01.24 02:12 Uhr
KW 4: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.274,65 USD 39,47 USD 1,77%
News
Baumwolle
0,84 USD -0,01 USD -1,52%
News
Bleipreis
2.147,75 USD -9,25 USD -0,43%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,71 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,12%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
89,61 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,83%
News
Eisenerzpreis
135,54 USD 0,05 USD 0,04%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,72 USD 0,12 USD 4,78%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.018,71 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,64 USD 0,00 USD 0,07%
News
Heizölpreis
75,82 USD 1,85 USD 2,50%
News
Holzpreis
575,50 USD 2,50 USD 0,44%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,93 USD 0,06 USD 3,23%
News
Kakaopreis
3.715,00 GBP -85,00 GBP -2,24%
News
Kohlepreis
105,75 USD 0,25 USD 0,24%
News
Kupferpreis
8.446,15 USD -31,20 USD -0,37%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,78 USD 0,01 USD 0,34%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,75 USD 0,01 USD 1,01%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,75 USD 0,01 USD 1,01%
News
Maispreis
4,47 USD -0,05 USD -1,00%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,40 USD 0,08 USD 3,37%
News
Milchpreis
15,21 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
640,84 USD 1,72 USD 0,27%
News
Nickelpreis
16.531,50 USD 174,00 USD 1,06%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
83,69 USD 1,33 USD 1,61%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
78,23 USD 1,13 USD 1,47%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,17 USD 0,09 USD 2,80%
News
Palladiumpreis
959,50 USD 18,50 USD 1,97%
News
Palmölpreis
4.019,00 MYR 22,00 MYR 0,55%
News
Platinpreis
917,50 USD 28,00 USD 3,15%
News
Rapspreis
435,25 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,29%
News
Reispreis
17,96 USD -0,02 USD -0,11%
News
Silberpreis
22,80 USD -0,12 USD -0,52%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
349,00 USD -8,30 USD -2,32%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,47 USD 0,00 USD 0,58%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,09 USD -0,14 USD -1,14%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,29%
News
Uranpreis
101,00 USD -2,90 USD -2,87%
News
Weizenpreis
214,50 EUR -3,75 EUR -1,72%
News
Zinkpreis
2.570,25 USD -23,90 USD -0,92%
News
Zinnpreis
26.550,00 USD 126,00 USD 0,48%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,24 USD -0,00 USD -0,50%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 4

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.01.2024 und dem 26.01.2024. Stand ist der 26.01.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -4,74 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

