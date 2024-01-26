KW 4: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.01.2024 und dem 26.01.2024. Stand ist der 26.01.2024.
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -4,74 Prozent
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 30: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,38 Prozent
Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,79 Prozent
Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 27: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,58 Prozent
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,12 Prozent
Platz 25: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 21: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 20: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,86 Prozent
Platz 19: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,19 Prozent
Platz 18: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,27 Prozent
Platz 17: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,77 Prozent
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,96 Prozent
Platz 15: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,98 Prozent
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,30 Prozent
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 12: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,66 Prozent
Platz 11: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 2,92 Prozent
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,19 Prozent
Platz 9: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,44 Prozent
Platz 8: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,67 Prozent
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,91 Prozent
Platz 6: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,91 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,95 Prozent
Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,09 Prozent
Platz 3: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 4,32 Prozent
Platz 2: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 5,51 Prozent
Platz 1: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,63 Prozent
