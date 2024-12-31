Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.
Platz 32: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -10,81 Prozent
Platz 31: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -8,86 Prozent
Platz 30: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -7,07 Prozent
Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,98 Prozent
Platz 28: Reispreis
Reispreis: -6,79 Prozent
Platz 27: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,67 Prozent
Platz 26: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -5,15 Prozent
Platz 25: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,88 Prozent
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,37 Prozent
Platz 22: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,34 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,80 Prozent
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,43 Prozent
Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 18: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 17: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 16: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0,20 Prozent
Platz 15: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,43 Prozent
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,99 Prozent
Platz 12: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,04 Prozent
Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 4,26 Prozent
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 4,30 Prozent
Platz 9: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 4,85 Prozent
Platz 8: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 5,72 Prozent
Platz 7: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 8,45 Prozent
Platz 6: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 9,17 Prozent
Platz 5: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 15,19 Prozent
Platz 4: Maispreis
Maispreis: 20,90 Prozent
Platz 3: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 27,42 Prozent
Platz 2: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 63,05 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 75,12 Prozent
