Erster Handelstag des Jahres 2025: DAX in Grün -- Börsen in China schließen in Rot -- Wechsel an der Spitze der Deutschen Börse: Stephan Leithner neuer CEO -- Airbus, Mutares, Evonik im Fokus
Dermapharm-Aktie im Aufschwung: Höchster Kurs seit fast einem Jahr
BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX startet mit Plus ins neue Börsenjahr - 20.000-Punkte-Marke getestet
Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.01.25 09:36 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.551,80 USD 0,80 USD 0,03%
News
Baumwolle
0,69 USD 0,01 USD 0,91%
News
Bleipreis
1.921,45 USD -5,90 USD -0,31%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,64 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,93%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
100,30 EUR -8,70 EUR -7,98%
News
Eisenerzpreis
103,61 USD -0,17 USD -0,16%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,67 USD 0,04 USD 0,96%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.645,90 USD 21,27 USD 0,81%
News
Haferpreis
3,31 USD 0,05 USD 1,61%
News
Heizölpreis
61,82 USD 0,53 USD 0,86%
News
Holzpreis
550,50 USD -4,50 USD -0,81%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,26 USD 0,05 USD 1,61%
News
Kakaopreis
9.165,00 GBP 57,00 GBP 0,63%
News
Kohlepreis
114,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Kupferpreis
8.652,50 USD -142,18 USD -1,62%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,94 USD -0,00 USD -0,13%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,81 USD -0,00 USD -0,15%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,81 USD -0,00 USD -0,15%
News
Maispreis
4,59 USD 0,06 USD 1,33%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,63 USD 0,02 USD 0,59%
News
Milchpreis
20,33 USD 1,61 USD 8,60%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
611,50 USD 0,25 USD 0,04%
News
Nickelpreis
15.091,00 USD -234,00 USD -1,53%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
75,63 USD 0,80 USD 1,07%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
72,74 USD 0,87 USD 1,21%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,98 USD -0,05 USD -0,89%
News
Palladiumpreis
916,50 USD 1,50 USD 0,16%
News
Palmölpreis
4.863,00 MYR -66,00 MYR -1,34%
News
Platinpreis
920,25 USD 13,50 USD 1,49%
News
Rapspreis
514,25 EUR 4,25 EUR 0,83%
News
Reispreis
14,00 USD 0,43 USD 3,13%
News
Silberpreis
29,43 USD 0,53 USD 1,83%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
307,80 USD 4,50 USD 1,48%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,40 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,98 USD 0,16 USD 1,60%
News
Super Benzin
1,70 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,53%
News
Uranpreis
72,90 USD -1,75 USD -2,40%
News
Weizenpreis
237,75 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,32%
News
Zinkpreis
2.973,75 USD -51,85 USD -1,71%
News
Zinnpreis
28.888,50 USD -8,00 USD -0,03%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im vierten Quartal 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -10,81 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -8,86 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -7,07 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -6,79 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 8,45 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 9,17 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 15,19 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Maispreis

Maispreis: 20,90 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 27,42 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 63,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 75,12 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

